Onramp Invest Teams Up with CoinDesk Indices to Deliver Leading Crypto Indices

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onramp Invest, the turnkey digital asset service for financial professionals, today announced its partnership with CoinDesk Indices (CDI), a subsidiary of CoinDesk, the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. Through this collaboration, Onramp will offer advisors using its Marketplace access to CDI's powerful, innovative indices to help create and customize portfolio models for clients.

By partnering with CDI, Onramp can provide advisors with a wider range of options for creating models aligned with their clients’ desired exposures. The indices available on Onramp’s flexible platform include CoinDesk Market Select Index (CMIS), CoinDesk Defi Select Index (DFX) and CoinDesk Currency Select Index (CCYS).

“We’re excited to be able to offer access to CoinDesk’s leading indices backed by powerful research and invaluable market insights,” said Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest. “We want Onramp to be the one-stop destination for financial advisors supporting digital assets. Pairing CoinDesk Indices’ market intelligence with Onramp’s flexibility and access provides advisors with unparalleled growth opportunities for clients.”

CDI's indices are designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet certain trading and custody requirements. The indices are based on the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), with each index consisting of different digital assets.

As of April 4, 2023:

DFX consists of the following assets: Aave (AAVE), BCurve DAO Token (CRV), Synthetix (SNX) and Maker (MKR).

CCYS consists of the following assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Quant (QNT).

CMIS includes 27 different constituents within 5 of CDI's crypto sector indices, offering broad market access while also having filters and screens in place for liquidity.

“CDI's rules-based methodology for our indices is robust and comprehensive, which we believe provides a real value add,” said Andy Baehr, CFA, Managing Director at CoinDesk Indices. “For example, our index eligibility criteria, intended for tradability, had eliminated FTT since it wasn't priced by at least two eligible exchanges. We’re thrilled that advisors using Onramp’s Marketplace will be able to use CDI indices as building blocks for developing customized solutions for their clients.”

For more information on CDI’s index offerings, please visit coindeskmarkets.com/crypto-index-offerings. For more information on Onramp’s flexible platform for advisors, please visit onrampinvest.com/platform.

About Onramp Invest

Onramp is a turn-key digital asset management platform that seamlessly connects traditional and digital asset financial infrastructures. Through Onramp, financial professionals can onboard clients to the digital asset investing ecosystem in minutes, both view held-away accounts and directly invest in digital assets, and access an expanding library of models, indices, and portfolio management services.

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices (CDI), a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. We are driven by precision, rigor, research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk, a media, events, data, and indices company, is the most influential and trusted platform for the global crypto ecosystem.

Disclaimer

CoinDesk Indices, Inc. (“CDI”) does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index, indicator or signal. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading adviser and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index, indicator or signal. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index, indicator or signal should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index, indicator or signal (the “Content”) is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2023 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.