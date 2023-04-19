MATRIXX Software and Nagarro Partner to Offer Communications Service Providers End-to-End Digitized Customer Journeys

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, today announced its partnership with Nagarro, a worldwide digital engineering leader, to provide communications service providers (CSPs) a solution for comprehensive customer lifecycle management, digitizing the entire customer journey from the network to the users’ mobile app. The solution, powered by MATRIXX’s Digital Commerce Platform (DCP), a best-in-class convergent charging and commerce platform, and Nagarro’s Telco Digital Platform (TDP) accelerator, which offers pre-built digital customer journeys and customizable business workflows, has delivered real-world success for two leading Middle East operators.

The digital customer lifecycle management solution can be implemented in less than five months, delivering a digital business support system (BSS) for new or existing telco brands, including critical processes for subscriber onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, SIM fulfillment and activation, service ordering, self-service, gifting and real-time monetization of usage and non-usage charges. The solution framework is modular and highly customizable, supporting integration to legacy BSS applications through industry-standard APIs, which reduce deployment effort by 40-50%.

“As digital telcos, brands and MVNOs realize they need to address fully digital customer lifecycles, integrated solutions like MATRIXX and Nagarro’s reduce risk for clients, accelerate implementation time, enable new services to be more quickly deployed and meet customer needs,” said Glo Gordon, CEO of MATRIXX Software. “Telcos planning or pursuing their digital transformation initiatives need comprehensive solutions, which is why we partnered with Nagarro to help deliver a best-in-class customer experience.”

Nagarro’s TDP accelerator framework facilitated the implementation, which includes MATRIXX DCP and the Nagarro mobile user app platform for seamless self-service, accelerating CSPs’ time to market for digital solutions and new offers.

“By providing this framework to bring BSS applications together and integrate more easily, Nagarro and MATRIXX are smoothing the path for digital CSPs to build stronger relationships with their customers,” said Ananda Sen Gupta, Managing Director at Nagarro. “In this interconnected world, being able to rapidly bring stronger solutions helps CSPs stand out in a competitive landscape. MATRIXX and Nagarro make that a reality.”

About Nagarro:

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 33 countries.

For more information, please visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com

About MATRIXX Software:

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world’s leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com