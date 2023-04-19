AllClear Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Kearfott

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Aerospace & Defense (“AllClear”) has signed a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement with Kearfott Corporation (“Kearfott”). Under the agreement, AllClear becomes the exclusive distributor of Kearfott’s UH-60 Black Hawk flight control actuators to international regions and US Air Force PROS. For over 100 years, Kearfott has provided its worldwide customers with reliable high-quality cutting-edge products to meet their critical guidance, navigation, and motion-control requirements. AllClear continues to support the military aerospace aftermarket by expanding its product offering to UH-60 operators and its overall portfolio.

“AllClear is excited to build on our UH-60 product offering through the addition of Kearfott to our OEM portfolio. Kearfott is a respected OEM providing innovative flight control actuation products. We look forward to working with Kearfott and connecting their products to the global UH-60 fleet,” said Richard Potts, AllClear Vice President, OEM Management.

“Kearfott is pleased to partner with AllClear to better support our international customers’ Black Hawk trim servo needs,” said Kearfott Business Development Director Brian Dyra.

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions, providing excellence in sustainment for the U.S. and allied militaries. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, and manufacturing capabilities.

AllClear represents more than 30 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise. AllClear is focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, UAE; Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Greenville, SC; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore; South San Francisco, CA; Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.

About Kearfott Corporation

Kearfott is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of guidance, navigation, and motion-control components and systems for military and commercial markets.

Headquartered in Pine Brook, New Jersey, Kearfott’s products have seen millions of hours of service on countless applications. The company’s flight control actuators help control missiles, UAVs, helicopters, and military and commercial aircraft. Kearfott’s precision, ruggedized components measure angle and position in a wide range of applications.

Kearfott is a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronautics Corporation of America, a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of avionics equipment and systems for the commercial and military aerospace industry. For more information on Kearfott’s innovative solutions and proven technologies visit www.kearfott.com.