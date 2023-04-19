Boosted.ai Announces Partnership with SS&C to Add AI Insights to Institutional Investors' Portfolios

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boosted.ai, a leading artificial intelligence platform for investment professionals, announced today a new strategic partnership with SS&C Technologies, an industry-leading investment management technology provider. This partnership will give SS&C clients using Eze Eclipse and Eze OMS direct access to Boosted Insights, Boosted.ai’s machine-learning platform that helps investors augment their equity portfolios through data-driven AI.

Boosted Insights assists investment professionals in finding opportunities within their portfolios. With its advanced processing power and speed, Boosted Insights harnesses a wealth of data to learn and identify patterns that can be used to improve return, alpha, or any variety of portfolio metrics when combined with an investor's own capital markets expertise.

SS&C's clients – through Eze Marketplace – now have access to the following key features that can improve their investment decisions:

Boosted.ai Rankings widget presents a wide array of AI insights and recommendations for stock picking across multiple strategies.

Investors have an easy drill down into details behind Boosted.ai's recommendations to surface insights and uncover common patterns.

SS&C Eze users can utilize Boosted Insights' finance-specific algorithms and portfolio construction capabilities to add alpha to portfolios. Boosted.ai’s platform accounts for and normalizes noisy data, non-stationarity, and other biases common in capital markets.

Boosted Insights’ optional hedge basket module provides data-driven hedges that help institutional investors avoid overexposure, protect against downside, reduce volatility and beta in their portfolios and generate higher portfolio returns than simple beta hedges

Eze Marketplace seamlessly connects clients to industry-leading solutions like Boosted Insights to enhance their capabilities and quickly solve business challenges within their investment management platform.

Joshua Pantony, Co-Founder and CEO of Boosted.ai, said: "We are so pleased to be expanding our footprint with SS&C Eze's top-tier platforms for informed investment professionals. Our company's goal is to give investors access to a wide variety of data and finance-specific AI, presented to investors in an explainable way so that investors can make better decisions going forward."

Frank Orzechowski, Managing Director, Product Management, said: "AI is a beneficial tool in advancing trading solutions. Boosted.ai presents a leading example of how institutional investors can mitigate risk and find new intuitive ways to seek alpha. We are excited to be able to provide access to these capabilities through Eze Marketplace seamlessly."

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is an artificial intelligence company that helps equity asset managers make data-driven investment decisions. Founded in 2017, the company and its proprietary web-based platform, Boosted Insights, bring advanced quantitative investing techniques to portfolio managers, without requiring any coding or data science background. Headquartered in Toronto and New York City, Boosted.ai is backed by Portage Ventures, Ten Coves Capital, Spark Capital and other leading investors. Learn more at boosted.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.