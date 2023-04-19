Klaviyo Announces Integration with Square to Help Businesses Drive More Sales

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform for B2C businesses, today announced a new integration with Square Online – Square’s ecommerce platform that helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses. With this new integration, sellers can quickly sync real-time and historical data from Square Online into Klaviyo, including event-level data, profile properties, and catalog information and utilize that to deliver truly personalized experiences across their marketing channels, including email and SMS. For businesses using Square Point of Sale, Klaviyo will also receive customer purchase data made through in-person locations to help connect offline and online interactions.

With this new integration, Square Online users can:

Work efficiently with seamlessly unified online and offline customer information. The Klaviyo and Square integration enables sellers to make data driven decisions for their business. With Klaviyo, brands can know how their marketing is performing so they can understand what’s working well and how they can do better to quickly spot opportunities for growth.

The Klaviyo and Square integration enables sellers to make data driven decisions for their business. With Klaviyo, brands can know how their marketing is performing so they can understand what’s working well and how they can do better to quickly spot opportunities for growth. Increase customer lifetime value and retention by building a seamless customer journey across online and in store channels. No matter where a business sells with Square – online, in-store, or a combination of both – Klaviyo provides a holistic view of a business’s customer across multiple channels so they can create a more personalized experience for each individual.

No matter where a business sells with Square – online, in-store, or a combination of both – Klaviyo provides a holistic view of a business’s customer across multiple channels so they can create a more personalized experience for each individual. Target the right people with behavior-based automation and advanced email segmentation to increase ROI. Businesses can automatically send messages based on channel engagement, profile or event data and predictive analytics to reach the right customers at the right time.

"Whether you're a big business or a small one just starting out, storing and utilizing your customer data in a way that improves their experience is no longer a nice to have -- it's a need to have,” said Rich Gardner, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Klaviyo. “We’re excited about the possibilities this integration brings to Square sellers and to see more of these partnerships come to life as we continue to think about the relationship between physical and digital, and unifying product information across in-store and online channels.”

For more information on how to get started with Klaviyo and Square, click here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a vertically integrated data platform that gives online businesses direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, businesses can combine customer data with more than 300 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative businesses like Dermalogica, Living Proof, Solo Stove, Citizen Watches, and more than 110,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.