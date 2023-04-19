 Edgecore Networks and Aviz Networks Partner to Deliver an Advanced SONiC Stack that Enables Smooth Deployment, Operations and Support for Customers

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of open networking solutions, has partnered with Aviz Networks, a provider of innovative data-driven networking solutions, to deliver enhanced community SONiC solutions with ONES container integration. This partnership will enable businesses to build and manage SONiC networks with enhanced visibility, control, and automated tools.

Edgecore Networks has a long-standing commitment to open networking and provides a range of switches and routers that support open standards and various open-source software. By partnering with Aviz Networks, Edgecore Networks is committing to expand the capability of its products, providing customers with advanced easy-to-manage network tools and support.

SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) is an open-source network operating system that enables businesses to run network hardware based on open standards. Edgecore provides a full line of 1G-400G open networking switches running on community SONiC for use cases such as data centers, enterprises, retail, and high-performance computing. Aviz Networks’ ONES (Orchestration, Visibility, and Assurance) platform provides businesses with enhanced visibility, control, and automation for their networks. With the integration of the Edgecore and ONES platforms, businesses can now achieve even greater control over their networks on a fabric level.

The ONES and SONiC solution has two components – a ONES container that runs as a micro service on the switch as part of SONiC, and a ONES controller that runs as a horizontal scalable appliance that orchestrates, collects telemetry, and provides an automated framework for enterprise-grade support. Customers now have a choice to use a SONiC solution with ONES as an end-to-end stack, or use ONES APIs to integrate into their existing automated NetOps and orchestration system. This is the first SONiC solution in the industry that is flexible enough to be used as-is, or can be seamlessly integrated with a customers' in-house tooling.

“We are excited to partner with Aviz Networks to deliver an enhanced community SONiC solution with ONES integration,” said Heimdall Siao, President of Edgecore Networks. “By combining the capability of our robust-design switches and an open and community-based SONiC distribution with the Aviz ONES platform, we are providing complete open networking solutions and services to data center and enterprise users.”

“Edgecore Networks offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of SONiC switches, which can be deployed in a variety of use cases," said Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks. "ONES integration with this comprehensive portfolio brings the power of an end-to-end network stack that lowers the entry barrier and helps customers accelerate their SONiC adoption without having to change their NetOps, Orchestration, and Support Systems.”

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com

About Aviz Networks

Aviz Networks is a leading provider of solutions for Open, Cloud, and AI-first networks. Aviz delivers switch platform agnostic, easy-to-use applications for network observability, orchestration, and assurance. Aviz also provides disaggregated support for multi-vendor SONiC deployments in data centers & edge networks. Aviz is on a mission to make SONiC a ubiquitous, accessible, and intelligent NOS for every stakeholder.

