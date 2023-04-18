Publix Associates Receive Prestigious Award for Community Involvement

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During Publix’s annual stockholders’ meeting, the company recognized six associates with the Mr. George Community Service Award for outstanding commitment to their communities.

Publix founder George Jenkins, affectionately known as Mr. George, believed that Publix and its associates should make a difference in their communities. And since the Mr. George Community Service Award was established in 1995, 147 associates have received this prestigious honor.

“Mr. George believed that for a company to be successful, it must be involved in the communities it serves,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Almost 93 years later, our associates still take these words to heart and remain committed to improving their communities and the people we serve.

About the award

Each year, one associate from each retail division and one support associate are recognized with the award. These associates are actively involved in their communities, display personal integrity and represent the generous spirit of Publix’s founder.

Recipients receive a personalized award, a feature in an internal company publication, dinner with Publix executives, three paid days off and $5,000 donated to the charity or charities of their choosing.

The 2023 recipients are

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,334 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.