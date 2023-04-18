Foothold Technology Expands Their Partners with Their First All-Children Health Home; The Collaborative for Children and Families, Inc. (CCF)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foothold Technology (Foothold), a company that supports more than 1,000 human services agencies across 29 states with its leading Care Coordination and Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, announced its partnership with their first all-children’s health home, The Collaborative for Children and Families, Inc. (CCF), a Health Home Serving Children and Families designated by the State Department of Health striving to keep children and families in New York State healthy.

CCF will leverage the Foothold Care Management (FCM) platform to support care coordination, administrative, and billing functions required for providers, and to document additional care coordination activities outside the scope of the Health Home Program. CCF, with over 15,000 members, is the first Health Home to use FCM exclusively for children in health homes, which requires additional training, oversight and compliance. The switch will help CCF position itself better to handle more complex healthcare requirements and demonstrate population health outcomes. FCM has been the leading adult and child Health Home platform in New York tracking over 58% of enrolled members in the state.

“Our decision to migrate to Foothold was not one that was made lightly. Ultimately, we chose Foothold as a partner so that we could prioritize our Care Managers’ time and commitment to care work, and reduce the burden on them for producing and analyzing data. We felt strongly that giving our workforce a platform like FCM would simplify an overly complex healthcare and billing system by offering them a simple, easy-to-use tool which supports our state mandated requirements while ensuring our community-based organizations within our provider network have the ability to manage their precious and limited resources at the same time,” says Jodi Saitowitz, President and CEO of CCF.

CCF recently acquired AsOne HealthCare IPA, LLC to deliver improved health outcomes for children, adults and their families while remaining community and evidence-based. Through CCFs partnerships, they have created a unified way to access providers to perform services. This includes conducting physicals, performing complex mental health assessments, and providing treatment to those who are Medicaid eligible.

“We are proud to partner with CCF to enable their management and capture the important work they are doing with one of the most vulnerable populations in New York. Their efforts to streamline the workload of the Care Managers and leverage data to improve health outcomes of their members has positioned them to be leaders in not only the Health Home sector, but in care coordination overall. Our goal is to continue our own work in this area to be a good partner to CCF and help expand our FCM solutions as the solution of choice for Health Homes and care coordination in the state,” says Alyza Tarmohamed, CEO of Foothold.

About Foothold Technology

Foothold Technology is a leading cloud-based behavioral health EHR and human services software provider. Foothold’s federally certified software platform offers full functionality for case management, client tracking, treatment planning, and homeless information management, and allows for participation in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs). Today, Foothold serves more than 1,100 human service organizations across the nation, Puerto Rico, and Guam. In addition to its presence within behavioral health agencies, Foothold is the system of choice for many agencies serving individuals experiencing homelessness or with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

About CCF

The Collaborative for Children and Families (CCF) is a membership coalition organization owned by more than 20 community-based member organizations each with decades of collective experience working with children and families which are deeply rooted within the communities they serve. CCF partners with Hospitals, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and community-based healthcare providers—serving the entire downstate region in 16 counties. CCF is the largest Health Home Serving Children serving over 15,000 children, youth, and families each month. In addition to being a designated Health Home, CCF is also a designated Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider for children and families. CCF provides training, oversight, audit and compliance, partnership networking, advocacy, and back-office support so that our member agencies can focus on their core missions – serving and helping New York’s children and their families to live healthy and happy lives. Through CCFs network partnership we have created a seamless way to access providers that can conduct physicals, perform complex mental health assessments, and provide treatment to those who are Medicaid eligible.