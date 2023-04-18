Kendra Scott Continues “Mother’s Day Monday” Corporate Holiday for Workforce

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Kendra Scott is thrilled to announce the continuation of its Mother’s Day Monday company-wide, paid corporate holiday. On Monday, May 15th, Kendra Scott’s Home Offices and Distribution Center will be closed in celebration of “Mother’s Day Monday;” retail and customer service employees who work on Monday will be paid time and a half. The corporate holiday was established in 2022.

The holiday aims to support working parents who are continuing to balance full-time jobs with caring for their families. Recent studies have shown that female parents feel less supported by their workplace culture than male parents when it comes to mental health. Recognizing that a mother is defined in various ways, the corporate holiday aims to celebrate any supporting parental role and provide all employees with more time to spend with family, friends, loved ones, or themselves.

“At Kendra Scott, we recognize that family comes first, and we strive to lead by example,” said Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott. “This holiday is not just about Mother’s Day; it’s about always putting your family first and creating a corporate culture in support of that mentality. It’s the people who make our company successful every day, and we want to commend their hard work by providing them with more time to create the moments that matter – on Mother’s Day Monday, and every day.”

The brand’s Mother’s Day campaign, “It’s the Moments that Matter,” captures life’s fleeting moments that become lasting memories. Later this week, the brand will launch a heartfelt commercial featuring a voiceover from Kendra Scott herself to remind viewers to appreciate and find joy in everyday moments with loved ones. The spot features intimate moments of motherhood throughout a lifetime, from a mother’s tender kiss of her infant to a multigenerational moment between a mother, daughter, and grandmother.

A fashion-meets-philanthropy brand, every Kendra Scott purchase supports women and youth causes. Last month, the brand announced the establishment of the Kendra Scott Foundation, which allows the brand to deepen its investments to women & youth causes through owned programs and strong partnerships with like-minded organizations to create a lasting impact for years to come.

“Giving back is at the core of what we do and there is no greater gift than the gift of time,” said Kendra Scott, brand Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer. “Our family-first culture is ingrained in everything we do at Kendra Scott, and this holiday is another way to celebrate our people and what makes our brand so special.”

For more information on Kendra Scott, please visit www.kendrascott.com.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, home accessories, and a men’s collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy,” and has donated over $50M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott’s customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard’s, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,500 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022. Learn more at KendraScott.com.