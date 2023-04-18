Westinghouse, Tecnatom and Accelerant Solutions Join Forces to Create Nuclear Training Program in U.S., Canada

(L to R): Billy Mack, President of Accelerant Solutions, Pamela Cowan, President of Global Engineered Systems and Solutions at Westinghouse, and Francisco Sanchez, Vice President of Safety, Operation and Training at Tecnatom, after signing the Teaming Agreement that created the Nuclear Excellence Academy. (Photo: Business Wire)

(L to R): Billy Mack, President of Accelerant Solutions, Pamela Cowan, President of Global Engineered Systems and Solutions at Westinghouse, and Francisco Sanchez, Vice President of Safety, Operation and Training at Tecnatom, after signing the Teaming Agreement that created the Nuclear Excellence Academy. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company, Tecnatom and Accelerant Solutions announced today that the companies have signed a Teaming Agreement to launch a nuclear training program for utilities in the United States and Canada called NEXA™.

The Nuclear Excellence Academy (NEXA™) will leverage the companies’ unmatched knowledge of industry standards and digital technology innovations to provide in-person, digital and on-demand training for nuclear personnel at American and Canadian utilities. The program ensures practical, cost-effective, and compliant approaches to nuclear operations.

The strategic partnership unites the industry expertise of Westinghouse and Accelerant Solutions with Tecnatom’s world-class digital products and services to offer the current and future nuclear fleet a comprehensive and efficient solution for training needs.

“This effort demonstrates Westinghouse’s commitment to provide innovative solutions to our customers. NEXA™ uses a digital platform to optimize the learning process, enhancing competencies, worker engagement, and performance excellence for the long-term,” said Pamela Cowan, President of Global Engineered Systems and Solutions at Westinghouse.

"This agreement ensures that centralized nuclear training delivered through NEXA™ is innovative, cost-effective, and compliant,” said Billy Mack, President of Accelerant Solutions.

“NEXA™ offers a solution to utilities seeking to retain and hire nuclear professionals who have the highest qualifications. The training will be standardized to fit the needs of all utilities,” said Francisco Sanchez, Vice President of Safety, Operation and Training at Tecnatom.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.

Accelerant Solutions is a leading provider of consulting and training services to ensure safe, reliable, and compliant nuclear operations worldwide. With over 17 years of experience, they have expanded their product offerings and customer base, maintaining partnerships with all 28 American utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Tecnatom is a leading engineering company that has been providing innovative and reliable services to the nuclear sector since 1957.