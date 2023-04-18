CampusESP welcomes Customer 300: University of Kentucky

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CampusESP, the leading provider of technology solutions that help colleges and universities engage parents and families, announced today that it signed its 300th customer, the University of Kentucky.

Founded in 2016, CampusESP has built a reputation as the go-to leader in parent and family engagement solutions, leading with the message that a strong family support system helps students in their search and subsequent success in college.

The University of Kentucky is no stranger to recognizing the impact of families. Nicki Jenkins, Senior Program Specialist for the Parent and Family Association, has been focused on engaging families of students for nearly 12 years. She’s reached out about events on social media, pulled together multiple newsletters a month and fielded countless phone calls. But one staff member, no matter how dedicated, could not keep up with the changing needs of families.

“The role of families and their level of engagement in the UK campus community has been on the rise for the last decade,” said Jenkins. “We are seeing more and more that families want to be in the know and want to participate in what's happening. I think that post-COVID we are seeing families not only wanting information, but wanting information immediately.”

CampusESP will enable the university to streamline communication strategy with families and bring it all to one place where families have opportunities to participate in that communication. They can craft their own journey through the platform, and have control on what information they need and when and how they want to engage.

With CampusESP for Family Communication, UK will be able to share reminders, news and important updates with the school’s nearly 22,000 families through automated and fully personalized newsletters and targeted announcements. By getting these families the right content at the right time, parents and families will be better able to advise their students, strengthening their support system and helping them stay successful and on path to graduation.

“Customer 300 is a milestone to celebrate, but so is welcoming the University of Kentucky to our list of progressive partner schools,” said Dave Becker, CEO and co-founder of CampusESP. “We’ve watched over the past few years as more and more colleges and universities have first recognized the positive influence parents can make on their students, and then invested in providing content and programs to support that. UK joins our continuously growing network of schools — from Gonzaga to Texas State to Duquesne — who recognize the importance of families and the positive impact a comprehensive engagement strategy can make on their students.”

About CampusESP

CampusESP is the #1 solution to turn family involvement into student success. A modern, all-in-one family engagement platform helps institutions share personalized, timely content with families across web, mobile, email, and text message. From enrollment to retention to fundraising, today’s parents are involved in their student’s journey. With a strategic family engagement plan, CampusESP helps colleges and universities channel parent and family influence into results. To learn more, visit campusesp.com.

About the University of Kentucky

As the state’s flagship, land-grant institution, the University of Kentucky exists to advance the Commonwealth. We do that by preparing the next generation of leaders — placing students at the heart of everything we do — and transforming the lives of Kentuckians through education, research and creative work, service and health care. We pride ourselves on being a catalyst for breakthroughs and a force for healing, a place where ingenuity unfolds. It's all made possible by our people — visionaries, disruptors and pioneers — who make up 200 academic programs, a $501 million research and development enterprise and a world-class medical center, all on one campus.

In 2022, UK was ranked by Forbes as one of the “Best Employers for New Grads” and named a “Diversity Champion” by INSIGHT into Diversity, a testament to our commitment to advance Kentucky and create a community of belonging for everyone. While our mission looks different in many ways than it did in 1865, the vision of service to our Commonwealth and the world remains the same. We are the University for Kentucky.