Kanverse.ai Joins the Boomi Technology Partner Program, Delivering Zero-Touch Document Processing to Enterprise Business Processes

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, today announced it has joined the Boomi Technology Partner Program. Boomi customers will experience the benefits of Zero-Touch Intelligent Document Processing with Kanverse's patented and powerful multi-stage AI engine that can read, extract, and process data from complex structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents at an accuracy up to 99.5%. In addition, Kanverse provides users with a powerful user interface and dashboards to visualize documents being processed and to edit the extracted data with on-the-fly validation using a business rule framework.

Furthermore, Kanverse AI helps prevent fraud, enables a collaboration platform for cross-functional teams, and provides role-based access control capabilities to recognize and mask Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

“This partnership allows Boomi customers to convert data that is hidden in a plethora of large, complex documents to easily accessible and usable information. Customers will experience an exponential reduction in the cost and time of document processing while benefiting from the reduced errors and employee fatigue caused by repetitive tasks,” said Sameer Deshpande, Chief Revenue Officer, Kanverse.ai.

“We welcome Kanverse as part of our Technology Partner Program,” said Reggie Penn, Global Head of Technology Alliances at Boomi. “The partnership with Kanverse will help mutual customers solve a wider range of integration use cases to meet their business needs.”

The Boomi Technology Partner Program includes enterprise software companies across applications such as CRM, ERP, HRIS and business intelligence, as well as across industries including government, education, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing. Boomi provides organizations with greater scalability and greater control over data orchestration between application transactions, allowing connectivity to scale as organizations adopt a wider range of solutions.

Customers can learn more about the Kanverse.ai and Boomi partnership by visiting:

https://partners.boomi.com/English/directory/partner/1802590/kanverse-ai-tpp

https://community.boomi.com/s/article/Getting-Started-with-Kanverse-IDP

About Kanverse.ai

Kanverse.ai, a Hyperautomation company, offers a cloud-based platform and a suite of products that can support various use cases across the enterprise to remove bottlenecks, streamline business processes, and minimize manual touch points across workflows. AI-powered Kanverse helps automate the processing, validation, and filing of unstructured, semi-structured, and structured documents. Kanverse helps save costs by up to 80%, reduce cycle time by up to 98%, turbocharge productivity, and boost team morale. Learn more at: www.kanverse.ai.