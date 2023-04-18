Kovrr Strengthens Relationship With Microsoft With Membership to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kovrr, a leading provider of cyber risk quantification (CRQ) solutions for global enterprises and (re)insurers, today announced that it has become a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Kovrr's membership in MISA reflects its commitment to providing global enterprises with the most advanced cyber risk quantification platform available. As a member of MISA, Kovrr will be able to offer enhanced integrations with multiple Microsoft Security products including Microsoft Defender for Cloud that will further strengthen a customers’ executive decision makers ability to better mitigate, manage and transfer cyber risks.

“Today cyber security is evolving into cyber risk management. As the pressure grows for global enterprises to do more with less, the importance of financially quantifying the ROI of every cyber investment, optimizing cyber insurance strategies and communicating the business impact of cyber risk to other executives becomes increasingly critical” said Tom Boltman, VP, Strategic Initiatives at Kovrr. “By joining MISA, Kovrr deepens its relationship with Microsoft’s best in suite set of cyber security products and its ecosystem of tier one security partners. Working together, we aim to strengthen our shared mission of increasing the cyber resilience of every business, in a constantly evolving threat landscape.”

“We believe that by coming together as a community to innovate, build strategies, and share knowledge, we empower ourselves and our customers as defenders. That’s why MISA is such a vital part of our mission. Together with our partners like Kovrr, we can turn obstacles into innovation and embrace today’s challenges as an opportunity to build a better, safer world for all” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security.

Kovrr is an official Microsoft partner and Kovrr can be purchased directly on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. The purchase can contribute to a customer's Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

About Kovrr

Kovrr financially quantifies cyber risk on demand. Our technology enables decision makers to seamlessly drive actionable cyber risk management decisions. For more information, please visit www.kovrr.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.