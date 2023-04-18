Award-Winning Photographer Jeremy Cowart Presents AURAS, a First-of-its-Kind Live Performance Art Event Taking Place at Vū Nashville on May 2, 2023

On May 2nd 2023, artist Jeremy Cowart will create AURAS, which will be 10,000 completely unique NFT's produced in 20 minutes start to finish without relying on generative code or AI. It will also be the first time Cowart has ever publicly revealed his creative process that he has spent 10 years privately developing in his studio. It’s the kind of thing that you have to see to believe. You can witness AURAS live in-person or stream for free online.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeremy Cowart, OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, and Transient Labs, the premiere creative and engineering platform dedicated to empowering creators and building the future of web3, are pleased to announce the launch of AURAS, a live NFT performance event in Nashville taking place on May 2, 2023. A pioneering multidisciplinary project that sits at the intersection of photography, performance, and NFT art, AURAS will produce 10,000 unique images in approximately 20 minutes. The artworks will be available for purchase via OpenSea starting on May 9th. The performance will be live streamed on social media.

During the event on May 2, Cowart will create 10,000 completely unique NFTs in approximately 20 minutes. Cowart will utilize Kaleidoscope, an image processing library created by Transient Labs that’s geared toward making photography and digital art more Web3 native, to pull generative traits out of the photographs and help automate the metadata creation process. The application of Kaleidoscope for AURAS focuses on using the colors in the photographs to add to the traits and rarity structure of the project. Given the project is generative in nature, Kaleidoscope has the unique opportunity to unlock the generative traits for all to see clearly. This tool will be available for all creators to use in The Lab, Transient Labs’ upcoming creator studio that is set to launch later this quarter.

AURAS shines light on the current state of the Web3 industry and the lack of trust in NFTs due to the bots and scams that dominate today’s news headlines. The community is hungry for authenticity, and this event aims to prioritize total transparency, proof, and trust by showing how the project comes to life from start to finish, in front of a live audience at Vū Nashville, a 16,000 square foot studio featuring a 123 foot wide LED Volume and one of the tallest studio ceilings in the Southeast US.

Turning the camera on himself as a blank canvas, Cowart will use a mix of analogue techniques including multiple colored lighting set-ups, robotics, three layers of projection, and a 130-foot LED volume wall to create a historic collection of NFTs, without relying on AI or generative code.

“I have a passion for photographing people of all shapes, sizes, and creeds, driven by my longing for a more loving and accepting world,” says Jeremy Cowart. “Sadly, it seems that we are heading in the wrong direction. To promote diversity and inclusivity, my upcoming project AURAS will feature me as a blank canvas, creatively representing all of humanity's colors in a unique and historic creative process. The magic in what I do isn't in any one photograph, it’s in the volume of what I create. There’s never been a big enough canvas, until now.”

Registration to be on the allow-list can be accessed by visiting cowart.io/auras. Current holders of Jeremy’s previous NFT Project, Block Queens, will be given the opportunity for a free mint of AURAS.

AURAS

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 6:30 - 9:00 PM.

Vū Nashville

6735 Centennial Blvd

Nashville, TN 37209

ABOUT AURAS

Each of the 10,000 NFT's created will have individual unique "Rarity Traits" built in. Cowart will be building these rarity traits into the creative process, as the event unfolds. This will be a historic moment for the Web3 space, as no artist has ever done this in real-time before.

AURAS is much more than just an art project. Jesse Ross, founder of NFT Nashville, sees this as a moment to create excitement around authenticity within the community, “This is definitely an AI project… not artificial intelligence, but actual intelligence," said Ross.

ABOUT JEREMY COWART

With a background in abstract painting, graphic design and photography, Jeremy Cowart has become a renowned creator in the NFT space, known for his innovative and interactive content. In February 2022, his first NFT series "Block Queens" combined paintings, portraits, and drawings into fully interactive NFTs and sold out in 2 seconds.

Cowart's work has been featured in prestigious publications and galleries, including Vanity Fair, Apple.com, TIME, Rolling Stone, CNN, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal. His work was also featured at Phillips auction in London in the fall of 2022 alongside works from Ansel Adams, Annie Leibovitz, Richard Avedon and more.

ABOUT TRANSIENT LABS

Transient Labs is the premier innovation platform building the future of digital creativity and web3. Transient Labs has developed the most cutting-edge toolkit for digital creators, enabling them to realize ambitious and groundbreaking projects grounded in decentralization and self-sovereignty.

Founded by artists, entrepreneurs and aerospace engineers, Transient Labs has a dual focus of creativity and unmatched technical prowess that aims to unlock the potential for blockchain technology across creative industries. Transient Labs provides web3 services including custom smart contracts and immersive digital experiences. A pioneer of dynamic NFTs, Transient Labs is building a code-less creator platform to bring their robust toolkit to creators worldwide. Transient Labs’ mission is to build the future of web3 that is inclusive, self-sovereign, decentralized, and constantly innovating.

Learn more at https://www.transientlabs.xyz/

ABOUT OPENSEA

OpenSea is the world's first and largest web3 marketplace for NFTs and crypto collectibles. Browse, create, buy, sell, and auction NFTs using OpenSea today.

ABOUT EVOLVE STUDIOS

An independent full-service production studio, Evolve Studios produces a vast range of original feature films, episodic series, documentaries, brand storytelling, trailers, promos, digital films and immersive/experiential content. Evolve’s work has been recognized with numerous accolades including 6 Television Academy Emmy wins & 50+ nominations, Edward R. Murrow journalism awards, CLIO’s, PROMAX, United Nations UNCA, and in many film festivals. Clients include: Disney, Netflix, NatGeo, ESPN and many more.