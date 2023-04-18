Syxsense and EVOTEK Partner to Help Customers Simplify and Unify Endpoint Security and Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced a partnership with the premier enabler of secure digital business, EVOTEK. Syxsense is also a gold sponsor at EVOTEK’s 2023 Sales Summit, being held at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle, WA, April 21-22, 2023. Syxsense and EVOTEK will work together to help customers streamline endpoint management and security through the power of the Syxsense portfolio of solutions that includes Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Enterprise.

“Our team is heavily focused on expanding our channel program and finding solution partners that share the same passion for helping customers overcome some of today’s most complex IT management and security challenges,” said Jose Rangel, Vice President of Global Channels at Syxsense. “Over the last two quarters we’ve seen significant channel success and partnering with EVOTEK will help us continue that trend as we work with them to deliver a unified solution for endpoint security and management to their customers.”

EVOTEK will offer all Syxsense solutions, including Zero Trust and Mobile Device Management (MDM) modules, and elevate Syxsense’s value while assisting customers on their journey to leverage innovative unified security and endpoint management solutions. Syxsense will provide EVOTEK with training, sales support, deal registration programs, and marketing development funds.

"Syxsense is making waves in the endpoint security space because they’ve delivered what our customers have been asking for – a unified solution that allows organizations to secure and manage all endpoints, by further reducing silos and facilitating better cross-team alignment,” said Cesar Enciso, CEO, and Founder of EVOTEK. “When we combine that solution with our expert team’s market knowledge, customers can feel confident that we’re helping them optimize costs, reduce resource burdens, and most importantly, be more secure.”

To learn more about the EVOTEK 2023 Sales Summit in Seattle, click here. To learn more about Syxsense Channel Partner Program, click here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America’s premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including data center, network, security, cloud, and communications, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to technical solutions, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine’s “Best Places to Work” in 2018, 2020, and 2022. In addition, for seven consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” and recognized in CRN’s “Solution Provider 500” list, CRN’s “Next-Generation 250” list, CRN’s “Triple Crown” and highlighted as CRN’s “Top 150 Growth Companies”.