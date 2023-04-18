Tour24 Announces National Partnership with RangeWater and Promotes Jesselyn Hayes to Vice President of Sales

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that multifamily industry veteran Jesselyn Hayes has been promoted to Vice President of Sales, and has also revealed impressive results from the first phase of its self-guided tour national partnership with RangeWater Real Estate.

Hayes has been with Tour24 since 2020 and has contributed significantly to the overall company growth. She has 14 years of multifamily industry experience; prior to joining Tour24, she was at CoStar for five years, where she helped lead her team to awards for leading market performance and was twice chosen as one of the top 25 reps nationwide. Hayes is a graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A native of Massachusetts, she currently resides in Dallas.

Tour24 signed a Preferred Partnership Agreement with RangeWater last month and has already rolled the platform out to 25 RangeWater properties. Initial metrics from the first 30 days of the deployment include:

43% of tours convert into an application, 12% higher than the national average

1,939 unique visitors delivered by Tour24

1,145 scheduled tours have been completed

43% of all tours were scheduled on weekends

30% of all tours were scheduled outside of leasing hours

RangeWater’s Executive Managing Director of Property Management Sherry Freitas says, “Innovation is a core value at RangeWater, and our team’s ability to partner with the best in PropTech continues to drive us forward. Tour24 has emerged as an industry leader, working together to ensure their products and services are deployed efficiently and effectively. Being able to meet the growing demand of our prospects with flexible hours and touring options, as well as better support our own onsite team members makes this a true win-win. The initial results are impressive, and we look forward to expanding our relationship in the coming months.”

“RangeWater’s dedication to innovation elevates property management to new heights, and we are thrilled to work with them as their national preferred partner for self-guided tours,” says Andy Larson, CRO of Tour24. “With the deployment of Tour24, RangeWater is boosting operational efficiency while enabling prospective residents to explore communities on their own time at their own pace, leading to a nearly 50% jump in applications and freeing up leasing professionals to focus on other work. We are honored to be working with RangeWater on revolutionizing the industry.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

About RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater leads the rental housing industry by leveraging the insights learned across its unique Development, Property Management, Acquisitions, and Investment Management platform to benefit clients, partners, and residents throughout the Sun Belt and Mountain West. The Atlanta-based firm’s entrepreneurial approach and focus on collaboration has led to the development and acquisition of nearly 35,000 rental housing units since its inception in 2006 representing more than $6.62 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater blends local market knowledge and subject matter expertise to create places and experiences that redefine community, currently managing a portfolio of nearly 100,000 multifamily units across 12 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Tampa, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit LiveRangeWater.com.