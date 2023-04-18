AV Concepts Selected as Exclusive On-Site Technology Provider for Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AV Concepts, a market-leader in the event technology industry, today announced its partnership with Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Through this multi-year partnership, AV Concepts will provide world-class solutions to the Resorts meeting and social clientele.

“We were looking to upgrade our overall event experiences, and event tech was a key part of that. We surveyed various companies in the marketplace and determined that AV Concepts was far and away the best solution”, noted Jesse Thompson, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale. “They demonstrated the ability to be nimble while providing truly customized solutions for the hotel as well as our meeting groups. Their award-winning creative solutions provide our clients greater capabilities, as well as the satisfaction of getting a strong value for price.”

“We are truly excited and honored to partner with Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale”, said Chris Howard, Chief Growth Officer for AV Concepts. “At AV Concepts, we have built a hotel, resort and convention center division that simply makes a partnership with an on-site provider easy. We build our sales, service, and creative strategy in concert with the hotel, and design it in a way that best aligns with the venues overall strategy.”

About AV Concepts

AV Concepts is a creative technology solutions company that provides tailored in-house event technology services for the hotel, resort, and convention center market, as well as servicing large-scale productions throughout North America.

About Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale is a boutique resort in Paradise Valley, AZ., between Phoenix and Scottsdale. Set in the shadow of iconic Camelback Mountain, it features desert modern design, 183 guest rooms, a luxury wing with 34 condominiums and suites, Hearth ’61 restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Charles Wiley, The Citizens Club with two pools, a fully revamped 18-hole golf course with Rusty’s golf grill and lounge, and 37,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. www.mountainshadows.com

Top 500 list / Travel + Leisure

Top 10 Resorts in The Southwest (#7) / Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards

Best Hotels / U.S. News & World Report

TripAdvisor #1/4 resorts in Paradise Valley / Travelers’ Choice Award 2022