New York’s El Diario Celebrates Outstanding Latinas Making a Difference in the Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--El Diario, the longest-running Spanish-language daily newspaper, will recognize the achievements of 23 influential Hispanic women at the 2023 Mujeres Destacadas (Outstanding Women) ceremony on April 21, 2023. This year’s luncheon will take place at the exclusive Harvard Club in New York City and the honorees will be featured in a special supplement, which will be available in the Sunday edition of El Diario on April 23, 2023.

Mujeres Destacadas was founded over 25 years ago to celebrate the achievements of Outstanding Latina Women in the tri-state area and highlight the positive contributions they have made in their community. El Diario receives nominations from colleagues, peers and friends to recognize the work of these activists, artists, leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers, scientists, journalists, and more.

This program showcases incredible Latinas that serve as role models for new generations of women making a difference in the world. These inspiring stories lend to El Diario’s ongoing commitment to uplift Hispanic voices.

“On behalf of our newsroom, we are very proud to honor 23 Latinas that are making a difference in our community and serving as role models for generations to come,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor of El Diario. “We are celebrating Outstanding Women at a time when our country needs to highlight the contribution of women more than ever. The fight for equality and reproductive rights is far from over and El Diario will continue to serve as an active voice for women in our community.”

Full list of 2023 Mujeres Destacadas Awards honorees below:

Miriam Balsamo - Assistant Vice President of Operations, Northwell Health Cancer Institute

Diana Caba - Asst. Vice President for Policy and Community Engagement, Hispanic Federation

Alejandra Chaparro - CEO & Founder, 17 Entertainment

Charito Cisneros - President/CEO/Founder, The New York Hispanic Cosmetology and Beauty Chamber of Commerce

Caribel Cortes - Middlesex County Surrogate, Middlesex County, NJ

Nallely De Jesus - Vice President, Food Universe Marketplace

Lidia De La Cruz - Software Engineer, Poderosa Coding

Alba Eduardo - Assistant News Director, WXTV Univision 41

Judelka Espinal - Teacher, Nyack High School

Hon. Patria Frias-Colón, J.S.C. - Justice of the Supreme Court, Civil Term of Kings County, New York State Supreme Court

Lourdes Gamez - Owner, Confetti Party Place

Leslie Garcia - Paralegal, Dinkes & Schwitzer P.C.

Dr Hanette Gómez DMDS - President, Clinica Dental Latina

Claudia Inoa - Realtor Associate, Claudia Inoa Group

Stephanie Mulcock - Executive Director, GARRA

Cova Nájera - Lead Communications for US Latino/Hispanic and Native American segments, Wells Fargo

Susan Perez - Bronx UFT Health & Safety Liaison, United Federation of Teachers (UFT)

Maria Fernanda Resendiz - Communications Manager, Uber

Nicole Toro - Constituent Services, City of Yonkers

Maria Trusa - Founder, Yo Digo No Mas/ I Say No More

Vilda Vera Mayuga - Commissioner, NYC-Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

Lucila Villaquiran - Director of Financial Aid Compliance, Monroe College

Lidia Virgil - Chief Operating Officer, SOMOS

This year’s awards sponsors include: GOYA Food, Northwell Health Cancer Institute and William Schwitzer & Associates, PC.

​​About El Diario

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States. Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known nowadays. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

About My Code

My Code is the leading media company enabling brands, agencies, publishers, and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic, female and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.