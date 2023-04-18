El Paso Electric Highlights Their Sustainable Energy Initiatives in VISION 2045 Campaign

Electricity has been a driving force behind progress for over a century. It has revolutionized industries, boosting productivity and efficiency in manufacturing, transportation, and communication. With the ability to transmit information and connect people across the globe, electricity has enabled the availability of modern technology that has made daily life more convenient and comfortable. Founded in 1901, El Paso Electric (EPE) is an energy provider serving more than 460,000 customers from west Texas to southern New Mexico and employing over 1,100 people who live and work in this borderplex region. In 2016, EPE began making bold steps in transitioning to cleaner and sustainable energy sources by eliminating coal generation – a first for most Texas and New Mexico utilities. This was just the beginning of EPE’s trajectory to achieve a clean energy future, which 715 megawatts of renewables by 2025.

EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--El Paso Electric (EPE) announced today the release of a short film for the VISION 2045 campaign, an initiative that highlights stories of sustainability champions leading the way in innovation.

The short film, released on April 14, 2023, showcases EPE's commitment to transitioning to cleaner and sustainable energy sources. In 2016, EPE became the first utility in New Mexico and Texas to eliminate coal generation from its portfolio, and since then, the company has initiated a ten-year plan to achieve a clean energy future.

EPE plans to produce 715 MW of renewable energy by 2026, with a goal to achieve 80% carbon-free energy by 2035 in the pursuit of 100% by 2045. EPE's Texas Community Solar Program allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by receiving the majority of their energy from EPE's solar facilities, expanding renewable energy sources.

"We're proud to be part of the VISION 2045 initiative and showcase our efforts towards achieving a sustainable and clean energy future," said Kelly Tomblin, President and Chief Executive Officer of El Paso Electric. "At EPE, we are committed to being responsible stewards of the environment, and we believe that transitioning to clean energy sources and implementing innovative initiatives will make a positive impact on the communities we serve."

In addition to its existing initiatives, EPE plans to replace its meters with state-of-the-art smart meter technology starting this year. The smart meters installation project will give customers more control over their energy use and allow EPE to offer more services that will drive a sustainable, clean energy future.

VISION 2045 is a testament to its commitment to environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and customer satisfaction, making a positive impact on the communities it serves while also achieving bold goals.

For more information about EPE's commitment to clean energy, visit www.epelectric.com/cleanenergy. To view the VISION 2045 short film, visit https://impact.economist.com/projects/time-for-change/vision-2045-films/

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional energy provider that is engaged in generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 460,000 customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

