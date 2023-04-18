Nearly Two-Thirds of Gamers Spend At Least Two Hours a Week Watching Free Ad-Supported Streaming

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, today released the findings of a new study that found that gamers are more likely to watch free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) than all CTV owners, with nearly two-thirds of gamers spending at least two hours a week streaming via FASTs.

Additionally, gamers subscribe to the most subscription streaming services, at a higher rate than CTV owners, over-indexing on Discovery+, Apple TV+, Peacock and Paramount+. In terms of how they consume the content, only about 23% stream through their gaming console while the majority (55%) stream through their smart TV apps.

LG Ad Solutions surveyed more than 700 consumers who owned a connected TV and played console games in March 2023 to explore trends and behaviors related to CTV consumption among U.S. gamers. The study, titled “The Connected Gamer,” also found:

The LG Gamer can be easily reached via the TV screen: 78% of LG TV users play video games once a week with 1 in 5 playing every day. 93% of LG Gamers use FAST apps, with 67% actually preferring them. 49% of LG gamers learn about new games via TV/streaming.

78% of LG TV users play video games once a week with 1 in 5 playing every day. 93% of LG Gamers use FAST apps, with 67% actually preferring them. 49% of LG gamers learn about new games via TV/streaming. Women in gaming : Of women who play video games on any connected TV or device, 1 in 5 play every day, with 67% spending 4+ hours gaming per week. In terms of streaming habits, 61% of female gamers prefer streaming free video content with ads, and 45% pay more attention to ads while streaming compared to ads on cable/satellite TV. When it comes to discovering new games, 39% of female gamers find them through TV/streaming.

: Of women who play video games on any connected TV or device, 1 in 5 play every day, with 67% spending 4+ hours gaming per week. In terms of streaming habits, 61% of female gamers prefer streaming free video content with ads, and 45% pay more attention to ads while streaming compared to ads on cable/satellite TV. When it comes to discovering new games, 39% of female gamers find them through TV/streaming. New game discovery: Almost half (42%) of gamers cite streaming ads as a way they discover new games.

Almost half (42%) of gamers cite streaming ads as a way they discover new games. The majority of CTV owners play video games: 68% of connected TV owners play video games, with 71% playing on mobile devices and 64% using consoles. 25% play on a daily basis, with the average gaming session lasting between 30 minutes and two hours. On average, 30% of gamers play 4-7 hours per week.

68% of connected TV owners play video games, with 71% playing on mobile devices and 64% using consoles. 25% play on a daily basis, with the average gaming session lasting between 30 minutes and two hours. On average, 30% of gamers play 4-7 hours per week. The second screen opportunity: Gamers are more likely to multitask while watching TV than the average CTV owner, with 53% playing games and 50% shopping while streaming.

Gamers are more likely to multitask while watching TV than the average CTV owner, with 53% playing games and 50% shopping while streaming. Gaming is a social activity: 40% of gamers with children play with their kids 1 to 3 times a week and 2 in 5 of all gamers frequently or always play via local co-op on the same console in the same room.

40% of gamers with children play with their kids 1 to 3 times a week and 2 in 5 of all gamers frequently or always play via local co-op on the same console in the same room. Gamers require personalization and relevancy: 80% of gamers prefer seeing ads relevant to their interests, compared to 73% of all CTV users. Similarly, they are more likely to prefer seeing ads that are relevant to the streaming content they are watching (76%) than the average CTV user (63%).

80% of gamers prefer seeing ads relevant to their interests, compared to 73% of all CTV users. Similarly, they are more likely to prefer seeing ads that are relevant to the streaming content they are watching (76%) than the average CTV user (63%). Gaming goes beyond young adulthood: The generations with the largest percentage of console gamers are 30-44 (79%), followed by 18-29 (74%) and 45-60 (63%). Older generations also enjoy gaming as 32% of those 60+ play console games.

“Gaming is now a cultural mainstay of consumers, and our latest data shows that CTV is a must-have channel for advertisers looking to reach this large, diverse, and highly engaged audience,” said Tony Marlow, CMO of LG Ad Solutions. "Consumers of all ages spend a significant amount of time with video games on a daily basis, and over index on ad-supported streaming. Gamers have a high propensity to buy, and are keenly aware of relevant streaming ads, so brands have an opportunity to create meaningful connections with precise targeting and creative strategies when connecting with this audience.”

For more information on LG Ad Solutions and to download the full study, visit: https://lgads.tv/resource/connected-gamer

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. We bring together LG’s years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens.