Cvent Receives Premier Women in Sales Employer Designation from the Institute for Excellence in Sales

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced today that it has received the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) Premier Women in Sales Employer (PWISE) designation as a leading employer for high-performing women in sales. The designation recognizes companies that have made supporting the careers of women in sales a top priority. Cvent is one of just seven organizations highlighted on the inaugural list, which includes Salesforce, Oracle and Splunk among others. As a 2023 recipient, Cvent is featured in a new guide published by the IES and will partner with the IES in developing industry-wide best practices for supporting women in sales. The full list of PWISE 2023 winners can be found on the IES website here.

“Congratulations to Cvent for being named a foundational recipient of the Premier Women in Sales designation,” said Fred Diamond, President and Co-Founder of the IES. “Premier Women in Sales Employers were selected by an independent judging panel for their efforts to support the career growth of women in sales. Judging criteria included flexible work schedules, recognition programs, policies, and a culture that allows women to flourish and succeed.”

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized by the Institute for Excellence in Sales as a Premier Women in Sales Employer,” said Vice President of Sales Enablement, Franci Hirsch. “Since our founding in 1999, we’ve operated under the mantra that the DNA of Cvent is our people, and this accolade puts a spotlight on the critical importance of an equal opportunity workplace. Within our sales division, we continue to expand and improve our programming in a way that facilitates greater career advancement and uncovers opportunities for our women in sales, and it’s an honor to have those efforts recognized.”

Cvent was recognized for excellence across several key areas including:

Mentorship programming: For women who aspire to leadership roles, Cvent provides dedicated mentorship programming to match them with senior leaders who provide personalized career guidance and advice on how to get to the next level.

For women who aspire to leadership roles, Cvent provides dedicated mentorship programming to match them with senior leaders who provide personalized career guidance and advice on how to get to the next level. Career panel spotlights: The Cvent sales team hosts a series of “Career Spotlight” sessions, which highlight speakers from various departments and roles. These sessions are open to all Cvent employees, and the live Q&A format enables deeper conversations and insights to be shared regarding personal career trajectories, success stories and opportunities for advancement.

The Cvent sales team hosts a series of “Career Spotlight” sessions, which highlight speakers from various departments and roles. These sessions are open to all Cvent employees, and the live Q&A format enables deeper conversations and insights to be shared regarding personal career trajectories, success stories and opportunities for advancement. Cvent EMPOWER Employee Resource Group: With over 550 members and growing, EMPOWER is one of Cvent’s largest employee resources groups, which aims to act as a voice for women across Cvent and the industry at large. Open to all Cventers, the group offers professional and personal development opportunities, cultivates an active community focused on key topics impacting women, and supports the movement to promote gender equality.

With over 550 members and growing, EMPOWER is one of Cvent’s largest employee resources groups, which aims to act as a voice for women across Cvent and the industry at large. Open to all Cventers, the group offers professional and personal development opportunities, cultivates an active community focused on key topics impacting women, and supports the movement to promote gender equality. Networking events: Monthly internal networking events facilitate deeper relationship building amongst women at Cvent and offer an informal environment to meet new colleagues and discuss challenges and successes within their roles. Additional Cvent events are held around key occasions such as International Women’s Day, which help to inspire further conversations around critical topics such as advancing women in the workplace.

Monthly internal networking events facilitate deeper relationship building amongst women at Cvent and offer an informal environment to meet new colleagues and discuss challenges and successes within their roles. Additional Cvent events are held around key occasions such as International Women’s Day, which help to inspire further conversations around critical topics such as advancing women in the workplace. Industry partnerships and education: Cvent partners with leading sales-focused organizations and invests in external training to further empower employees with educational opportunities such as the Women in Sales Leadership (WISL) forum, hosted by IES.

For more information on Cvent and a list of open positions, visit www.cvent.com/careers.

About the Institute for Excellence in Sales

The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at business-to-business companies throughout the U.S. and across the globe. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast, Sales Excellence Awards, and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum and Women in Sales Leadership Elevation Conference. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com. To learn more about the IES Women in Sales Programs, go to https://i4esbd.com/womeninsales/.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and approximately 22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.