Women’s Sports Network Taps Connect Partnership Group to Drive Media and Sponsorship Sales Efforts

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAST Studios’ Women's Sports Network (WSN), the first ever streaming network dedicated to women’s sports, today announced the selection of Dallas-based Connect Partnership Group (“Connect”) as its media and sponsorship sales agency of record. Connect will be responsible for executing a comprehensive corporate partnership strategy as the Women’s Sports Network continues to break down barriers for women’s sports.

Launched in November 2022 by cutting-edge streaming venture studio FAST Studios, the Women’s Sports Network is a pioneering streaming network that reaches nearly 175 million connected TVs and 85% of streaming households, providing marketers with a single point of access to buy women's sports. WSN also recently announced partnerships with Michelob ULTRA and Buick ahead of the Women’s Final Four. Both were featured on Women Sports Network’s GAME ON highlight show.

“Women make up 50% of the viewing audience yet only 4% of sports coverage is dedicated to women’s sports,” said Connect Founder & Co-CEO Danielle Shuff. “Women’s sports deserves more coverage and Women’s Sports Network is one of the solutions. With so many companies stepping up their commitments to elevating women’s sports, there has never been a better time to provide brands with a dedicated network to amplify their investments in the space. We’re proud to help champion the Women’s Sports Network and connect brands to its dynamic young audience.”

Women’s Sports Network offers access to 1500+ hours of women's sports programming, including the network’s signature daily studio show, “GAME ON”, original storytelling, live games and events, and award-winning documentaries on athletes. Within its unmatched content offerings, brands can amplify their existing investments with rights holders and athletes by developing original programming and branded content, authentic integration into “Game On”, and buying traditional media inventory that is placed across the Tier 1 Connected-TV ecosystem.

“The relationship between audience, advertiser and network has permanently shifted with streaming TV providing a direct-to-consumer opportunity for brands across multiple distribution platforms,” said FAST Studios CEO Stuart McLean. “The Women’s Sports Network is changing the game with new ways for brands to connect with an enthusiastic audience, and we look forward to working with Connect Partnership Group to bring those opportunities to life.”

About Connect Partnership Group

Connect Partnership Group is a strategic sales and consultancy agency that specializes in representing and selling sponsorships, naming rights and other media assets in sports, entertainment, and mixed-use real estate developments, while also providing an outsourced business development team to companies that sell products and services to the industry. Connect capitalizes on a combined 120 years of sports business experience selling and activating sponsorships, operating events, consulting on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, and creating strategic and mutually beneficial partnership opportunities for properties and brands around the world. Based in Dallas, Texas, Connect has offices in New York, Chicago and Phoenix.

ABOUT WOMEN’S SPORTS NETWORK

The Women's Sports Network is a free, ad-supported, 24/7 streaming destination available on Atmosphere, Amazon Freevee, Fubo, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Local Now, Plex, Sports.tv, Tubi, VIZIO WatchFree+, Roku and XumoPlay. Launched by FAST Studios in 2022, the Women’s Sports Network aims to promote diversity in the sports and entertainment industries by offering viewers content that examines female athletes both on and off the field. The Women's Sports Network has confirmed participation from several prestigious organizations, including the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), U.S. Ski and Snowboard, and World Surf League (WSL), WNBA and Athletes Unlimited with additional launch partners to come.

Founded in 2021 by expert media innovator Stuart McLean CEO, FAST Studios is powered by a team of experienced marketers, programmers, and media leaders. Leading the charge for the Women’s Sports Network with McLean is Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Women’s Sports Network Board of Advisors Chair, Carol Stiff. In addition to Stiff, the Women’s Sports Network Board of Advisors includes some of the most influential figures in the industry, such as:

Stacey Allaster, Chief Executive, Professional Tennis at United States Tennis Association

Chief Executive, Professional Tennis at United States Tennis Association Lindsay Amstutz , Chief Media Officer at OneTeam Partners

, Chief Media Officer at OneTeam Partners Allyson Felix , 11-time Olympic medalist

, 11-time Olympic medalist Kathleen Francis, national board chair of Women in Sports and Events (WISE)

national board chair of Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Sophie Goldschmidt , CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

, CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard LaChina Robinson, WBNA analyst at ESPN

WBNA analyst at ESPN Angela Ruggiero, CEO and Co-Founder of the Sports Innovation Lab

CEO and Co-Founder of the Sports Innovation Lab Renata Simril, President and CEO of LA84

President and CEO of LA84 Julie Uhrman, Founder and President of Angel City Football Club

Founder and President of Angel City Football Club Jayma Meyer, Title IX Attorney

The founding league partners include Athletes Unlimited, WNBA, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Premier Hockey Federation, Quattro Media, Street League Skateboarding, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, United States Golf Association, Women’s Football Alliance, Women’s National Basketball Association and World Surf League.

The Women's Sports Network flips the script of women's sports by amplifying in-season stories and extending every league and athlete in the off-season. Fans are encouraged to follow the non-stop action on Women's Sports Network's social media channels including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT FAST STUDIOS

ABOUT FAST STUDIOS

FAST Studios (FAST) is a multi-faceted premium content studio specializing in content creation, marketing, distribution, and monetization of free ad-supported streaming television channels (FAST). In addition to the Women's Sports Network, FAST Studios' channel portfolio also includes Racing America, the official media partner of the Race Team Alliance that consists of 16 NASCAR Cup Series teams, and Spartan TV the world's leading obstacle race and lifestyle wellness brand. FAST Studios simultaneously serves dozens of streaming platforms who need quality content channels to draw loyal audiences, brand marketers who must efficiently reach fragmented audiences at scale, and the growing population of streaming viewers who expect premium content experiences.