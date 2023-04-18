Bowman Announces Major Infrastructure Openings for the Continuing Build Out of SDSU Mission Valley

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced today the completion of three, new phase one infrastructure milestones at San Diego State University - Mission Valley (SDSU Mission Valley). The company’s wholly owned Project Design Consultants subsidiary (collectively with the Company, “Bowman”), provided civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, grading and improvement plans, permitting, design and construction management on the newly opened features, in addition to site infrastructure design and engineering for the overall master plan.

The newly completed improvements include: (1) the rerouting of San Diego Mission Drive on the northern side of SDSU Mission Valley via the installation of a new roundabout; (2) the opening of a roundabout southeast of the new multi-use Snapdragon Stadium which will connect future residential and retail areas with the site’s planned innovation district; and (3) major multimodal improvements including new ramp accessibility at the Green Line Stadium Trolley Station on site, which connects SDSU Mission Valley to downtown San Diego and out to Santee, including the SDSU campus located in the College Area .

These project components will provide the community with three improved ways of entry into SDSU Mission Valley and Snapdragon Stadium and are critical to the next phase of site development. The development includes mixed-use residential and retail, an innovation district with a mix of research, lab and office space, and the river park, to feature 34-acres of active and passive parks with multi-use fields, biking and pedestrian trails. Bowman continues to provide construction administration services for the river park and as-needed civil engineering support for the build-out of SDSU Mission Valley.

“As our recent projects can attest, we are well into providing the infrastructure needed for the successful development of phase one of SDSU’s master plan,” said Martin Jones, PE, senior project manager at Bowman. “Working with the university, and our construction partners, on this momentous project has employed all facets of our team’s expertise from civil engineering, design and planning to survey and landscape architecture. It’s gratifying to be part of the exciting future of Mission Valley.”

Additional work continues on an at-grade trolley crossing and new road connecting Fenton Parkway to the river park and River Park Road at the southwest corner of the site.

Previously, the firm was the prime consultant with Clark Construction on the development of SDSU’s Snapdragon Stadium managing all civil engineering and landscape design. The new $310 million stadium opened in September 2022.

