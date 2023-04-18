inTEST Thermal Solutions and Stellar Scientific Partner to Provide North Sciences Ultra-Low Temperature Biomedical Storage Solutions to U.S. Government Agencies

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, inTEST Thermal Solutions, has partnered with Stellar Scientific (“Stellar”), an equipment supplier to the scientific community focused on research and development, as a distributor for its products. With this partnership, Stellar Scientific and inTEST Thermal Solutions will provide customers with a comprehensive selection of inTEST’s North Sciences Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) biomedical freezers. Importantly, the partnership expands market opportunities for North Sciences products through Stellar’s U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to serve U.S. government agencies.

Lee Jay Lowenstein, President of Stellar Scientific, said, " We are excited to expand our offerings to include North Sciences ULT storage solutions. This collaboration allows us to offer our customers a wider range of high-quality products and services and, under our GSA Schedule contract, we expect to increase market penetration in the U.S. government market with North Science ULT solutions."

Jean Fallacara, Managing Director Life Sciences of inTEST Thermal Solutions, added, " This is an ideal relationship with Stellar Scientific who can further the reach of North Sciences products throughout its long-established customer relationships in the life sciences industry as well as to government agencies through the GSA. We believe our joint efforts will enable us to provide the defense industry and other government agencies with innovative solutions that meet their unique needs."

The North Sciences Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) biomedical freezers are designed for -86°C cold storage of biomedical samples, vaccines, and research materials. For life sciences applications, maintaining critical temperatures is paramount for the integrity of the samples and the research that depends on them. Compromised samples can lead to incalculable losses both in terms of dollars and research hours. North Sciences provides highly reliable solutions that include redundant controls in order to avoid these issues.

Stellar Scientific and inTEST Thermal Solutions are both leaders in the industry, with a reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The partnership will allow the companies to leverage their respective strengths to better serve their customers and expand their reach into a broad spectrum of the government market.

About Stellar Scientific

Stellar Scientific is a leading supplier of high-quality laboratory equipment, supplies, and services. Stellar supports scientific research globally, partnering with biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, the military, academic institutions, food and petroleum product companies, high schools and more. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Stellar Scientific has been providing innovative solutions to the scientific community since 2014.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

About inTEST Thermal Solutions

inTEST Thermal Solutions (iTS) specializes in the design and manufacture of thermal test, process cooling, and biomedical cold storage systems. Our breadth of products and in-house engineering capabilities allow us to be a single-partner-solution for critical temperature control applications. We are recognized globally for our expertise in precise control of extreme thermal environments, from -185 to +500°C, with rapid transitions or long dwell times. The iTS family includes four product brands: Temptronic, Thermonics, Sigma Systems, and North Sciences. inTEST Thermal Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of inTEST Corp, Mount Laurel, New Jersey, USA (NYSE America: INTT).

