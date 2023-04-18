Conti Federal Awarded $70.5M Contract to Construct the B-21 Radio Frequency Facility (RF Hangar) at Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in military and secure construction, has been awarded a $70,493,604 contract for the construction of a new B-21 Radio Frequency Facility (RF Hangar) at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, this is the seventh facility to enter construction in support of the Ellsworth B-21 beddown. The construction project will provide a new, approximately 64,500-square-foot, Radio Frequency Facility (RF Hangar) with a single aircraft measurement bay and all associated back shop, administrative and facility support spaces. This project will include a space or spaces constructed to secure area standard Intelligence Community Directive/Intelligence Community Standard 705 (ICD/ICS 705).

“This award is a significant win for the Conti Federal team, as this will be our first project at Ellsworth Air Force Base. It is a great opportunity for us to grow our relationships with local partners and the USACE Omaha District,” said Conti Federal’s Program Director, Ryan Kanzleiter. “We are very excited to begin work on the RF Hangar and to tap into our local team located out of our Rapid City office. This project will position Conti Federal well for future projects at Ellsworth Air Force Base and in the USACE Omaha Area of Responsibility.”

Work is estimated to be completed by September 2025.

Conti Federal is currently constructing a helicopter facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as well as an F-35 Fighter Alert Shelter at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, some of the many partnership opportunities Conti Federal has secured with the USACE Omaha District.

About Conti Federal

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 117 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in military construction and critical infrastructure, secure construction, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery projects. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.