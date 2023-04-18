KMJ Financial Group, LLC, Moves to Commonwealth to Expand Fee-Based and Tax Planning Business

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of KMJ Financial Group, LLC, (KMJ) of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, to its network of financial advisors. Formerly with American Portfolios, an affiliate of Advisor Group, managing partners Kirk Brown and Jake Ruggles, CFP®, along with wealth advisor Dan Fratantoro, CFP®, CPA, bring more than $121 million in client assets to Commonwealth.

For more than 20 years, KMJ has helped clients across the wealth spectrum pursue their goals by developing thoughtful, customized plans for managing their financial lives. As their wealth management partner, the firm offers clients accumulation, retirement, estate, and business planning services. KMJ also provides tax services through a separate entity. “Being able to integrate our clients’ financial and tax planning is a great benefit to them and a true differentiator for our firm,” said Ruggles. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.kmjfinancial.com.

“We have known and respected Commonwealth from a distance for many years,” explained Ruggles. “Once we realized it was our time to make a move, our search focused on finding a partner with top-notch support, a boutique-like feel, and client-centric values—and we found that at Commonwealth.”

In addition to a strong cultural fit, KMJ views Commonwealth’s integrated technology, investment management and research capabilities, and reasonable costs as benefits for its firm. “Commonwealth’s technology is a game changer that will help us better scale our business, allowing us to take on more clients in our community, including children of existing clients who can benefit from our services,” added Ruggles.

With support from Commonwealth’s business solutions, KMJ intends to leverage its tax practice to encourage tax-only clients to take advantage of the firm’s complete wealth management solutions, from initial financial planning to estate planning.

“We are excited to welcome KMJ to Commonwealth and look forward to working together to support their growth goals,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “With a commendable service philosophy and community involvement, KMJ is a prime example of doing well by doing good and aligned with Commonwealth’s strong commitment to the communities where we work and live.”

