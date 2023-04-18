Compass Precision Purchases Bergeron Machine

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Main Street Capital Holdings, LLC, a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bergeron Machine, Inc., by its portfolio company, Compass Precision, LLC. Located in Westford, MA, Bergeron Machine is the first Compass division to focus on high-precision Swiss-style machining.

Founded in 1948, Bergeron Machine is a high-precision Swiss turning machine shop manufacturing extremely tight tolerance parts from a variety of exotic metals including Inconel, Monel, and titanium alloys. Compass purchased the company from Mark Kelly and Sidney Kuo, who bought the firm in 2008. Bergeron services customers in the semiconductor, aerospace, and defense end-markets.

“ Compass is extremely pleased to add Bergeron Machine to its portfolio of shops with highly differentiated capabilities,” said Compass President & CEO Gary Holcomb. “ Bergeron’s Swiss turning capabilities fit in perfectly with our suite of highly differentiated processes. They make a lot of extremely high-precision and difficult-to-manufacture parts. This acquisition continues our strategy of building a decentralized group of high-quality precision machine shops that service high-growth end markets across the United States.”

Dennis Prado, Managing Partner of Main Street commented, “ Bergeron is a perfect fit with Compass in all critical categories. The acquisition further expands Compass’s manufacturing capabilities, end-markets served, and geographic presence and underscores Compass’s reputation as a company that is capable of making parts that others simply cannot.”

Compass Precision will continue to look to acquire companies with complementary products, end-markets, geographies, or manufacturing capabilities. Prado continued, “ We will continue to supplement Compass’s strong organic growth with acquisitions. We will remain selective and focus on only the highest quality precision machining opportunities.” Of particular interest are companies with advanced production capabilities, strong management teams, recurring projects, and high growth end-markets.

About Compass Precision, LLC

Based in Charlotte, NC, Compass Precision, LLC, was created to acquire companies in the precision metal manufacturing industry. Compass Precision was formed in October 2019 through the acquisition of Quality Products & Machine, LLC, Advanced Machining & Tooling, LLC, and Tri-Tec Industries Inc. Gray Manufacturing Technologies, LLC, Douglas Machining Services, LLC, R&D Machine and Engineering, Inc., and Strom Manufacturing, Inc. were subsequently acquired in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively. Compass’s manufacturing capabilities include advanced CNC machining, EDM, fabricating, assembly, and test services. Compass services a diversified group of blue-chip customers in the aerospace & defense, space, medical, industrial, energy, and telecommunication industries. For more information, please visit www.compassprecision.com.

About Main Street Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1994, Main Street Capital Holdings, LLC is a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm that acquires companies in a select group of industries at the lower end of the middle market. Main Street acquires control positions in companies with enterprise values ranging from $10 million to $125 million. A key to Main Street’s success is its strong partnerships with existing management teams and proven operators. For more information, please visit www.mainstcap.com.