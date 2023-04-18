Evlox Signs a Three-year Agreement to Incorporate Recover™ Recycled Cotton Fiber in Their Denim Production

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evlox and Recover™ have signed a multi-year agreement with the common goal of promoting innovative technologies that will help move towards a circular textiles industry.

As part of the agreement, Evlox commits to purchasing Recover’s recycled cotton fiber, a high-quality fiber created entirely from textile waste and produced with minimal environment impact, and incorporating it into their denim fabrics. The agreement is significant for Evlox's plans to scale their sustainable product offering, and fulfills the 2025 objectives set out in their corporate social responsibility program.

Using Recover™, Evlox will continue to minimize the use of virgin resources and move towards a circular production model, manufacturing a high-quality denim fabric while significantly reducing its impact.

As part of this collaboration, Evlox will launch their first capsule collection called Re-Iconics by Evlox, coinciding with the release of its new AW 24-25 collection this month. The vintage capsule collection is a tribute to the classic denim fabrics that have been successful in past decades, adding a sustainable component with Recover’s recycled fiber, produced in Spain.

Alfredo Ferre – CEO at Recover™ – commented: “Our new partnership with Evlox, a textile manufacturer with a clear sustainable vision at its core, allows us to continue building and scaling a circular and traceable supply chain with Recover™, so that we can offer brands a sustainable and high-quality solution.”

Jamie Lloréns – CEO at Evlox-, stated: “We are proud to contribute towards making textile circularity a reality, and we believe that innovation is the key for a competitive and sustainable fashion industry in the future. For that reason, we continue to seek new sustainable solutions, whether through partners, processes or materials, that helps us to achieve new fibers from recycled textiles. This partnership with Recover™ is helping to change the industry”.

Evlox

We are Denimakers since 1846. More than 175 years specialized in manufacturing denim, reinventing a classic, creating new solutions for the world’s most important brands. In Evlox we are passionate about our work, and for this reason we continue leading the way in the sector. With 12 million metres of Premium denim produced every year, more than 500 employees and a commercial presence in 50 countries, Evlox is today synonymous with improvement, innovation, and leadership.

Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.