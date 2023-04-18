Bectran Proud to Sponsor International Credit and Trade Finance Association’s Annual Conference

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bectran Inc., an industry leader providing cutting-edge credit, collections and accounts receivable automation software will be a sponsor of The Association of International Credit and Trade Finance Professionals (ICTF) Symposium from April 23 to 25 in Chicago, Illinois at the legendary Four Seasons Hotel. Bectran will showcase the latest trends in Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Software to credit professionals from around the world during the three-day conference.

ICTF, the association of choice for international credit management professionals, hosts credit conferences worldwide. This year’s symposium will cover a range of topics, including worldwide payment delays and defaults, transformations in the global credit department and a keynote speech discussing the current state of the global economy. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in roundtable discussions, learn from real-world case studies and network with industry professionals. The event will bring together industry thought leaders, professionals and experts in the field to share insights, trends and best practices in credit management.

“Bectran is thrilled to be a sponsor for ICTF’s annual symposium, happening right here in our home city. This is an incredible opportunity to connect with credit leaders from around the world to hear firsthand what the priorities, challenges and needs of our users are right now,” said Sean McCaffrey, Corporate Account Executive.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel and Sean McCaffrey will be available throughout the conference to discuss the latest innovations in Bectran’s top-of-the-line platform for the competitive B2B credit management team.

About Bectran, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered affordable credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.

Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.