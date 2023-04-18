Cubic Awarded Area Weapon Effects Simulation (AWES) Contract Extension

Cubic Defence UK was awarded a contract extension to continue to support training for the British Army. The contract entails supporting and repairing the Area Weapons Effects Simulator (AWES) system at Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) in the United Kingdom and for select overseas deployment as required. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cubic Defence UK was awarded a contract extension to continue to support training for the British Army. The contract entails supporting and repairing the Area Weapons Effects Simulator (AWES) system at Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) in the United Kingdom and for select overseas deployment as required. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Defence UK, operating as part of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS), was awarded a contract extension to continue to support training for the British Army. The contract entails supporting and repairing the Area Weapons Effects Simulator (AWES) system at Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) in the United Kingdom and for select overseas deployment as required.

AWES and its integrated Tactical Engagement Simulation (TES) system simulates large-scale force-on-force combat exercises, including the effects of direct fire, artillery, mortar fire, mines and air-delivered munitions, as well as nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.

"Our longstanding partnership with the British Army is of the utmost value. We are pleased to be continuing our training support," said Mark Graper, vice president of CMPS Global Solutions. "The contract ensures that we can build on the foundation of the work we've already accomplished together as we continue to advance the British Ministry of Defence training experience and standard through flexible, globally deployable technology interoperable with other simulations."

The contract extension will allow Cubic to continue delivering world-class combined arms maneuver training from the sub-unit to battalion level and permit a flexible delivery model that allows the British Army to deliver its training wherever it is required. The contract also solidifies Cubic's market position in the U.K. at the early stages of the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP), which will radically transform the training experience in the U.K. over the next few years by enhancing soldier training through strategic immersion in cutting-edge technologies.

Cubic developed and installed the AWES system under a contract awarded in 1998. Installation work was completed at the 150-square-mile SPTA in late 2002.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people’s lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic’s portfolio of businesses, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.