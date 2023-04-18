Skechers Elite Athlete Matt Fitzpatrick Wins RBC Heritage

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers brand ambassador and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick earned his first victory of the 2023 season at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Sunday. Wearing Skechers GO GOLF Pro 5 Hyper™, Fitzpatrick defeated the defending champion on the third playoff hole after an exciting final round ended in a tie.

“I’ve been coming to Hilton Head and playing this course since I was a kid, so to earn this win is so special to me, almost like winning at home,” said Matt Fitzpatrick. “Last year was amazing, signing on with Skechers and introducing its comfortable footwear to my game, and winning my first major championship last summer. Earning my first 2023 title fairly early in the season, knowing all the work I have put in, I feel my head and heart are in the game, and I am ready for another amazing year!”

“Matt Fitzpatrick continues to impress, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he is part of the Skechers family,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “From his career-best second round of 63 to that incredible shot on the final playoff hole at Hilton Head this weekend, Matt’s success proves to golfers everywhere how Skechers GO GOLF footwear delivers the consistent comfort and performance that can elevate anyone’s game, no matter where or how you play.”

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn Golf Club. The next year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and went on to win the 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Since his professional debut, Fitzpatrick has achieved seven wins on the European Tour, most recently winning the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club Valderrama. He has nine worldwide wins and earned his first major championship title in June 2022 at the U.S. Open. Fitzpatrick is currently ranked #8 in the World Golf Rankings.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick joined the roster of Skechers golf pros currently including Brooke Henderson and Billy Andrade who wear Skechers GO GOLF® on tour. Former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo is also an ambassador for the brand’s golf footwear and appears in Skechers GO GOLF marketing campaigns.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. Select styles from The Comfort Technology Company™ include signature innovations like Skechers Arch Fit®, ULTRA GO® and Hyper Burst® cushioning, along with other key features.

Skechers GO GOLF footwear is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS USA Ltd. and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,500 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

