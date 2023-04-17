Amentum Team Awarded $45 Billion DOE Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a market leader in environmental engineering solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract (HITDC) to a consortium that includes Amentum. Amentum will bring the most advanced environmental capabilities to safely clean up the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington.

The contract was awarded to Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC (H2C), which is a joint venture led by BWXT Technical Services Group, Inc., and includes Amentum and Fluor Federal Services, Inc. The end state closure, single-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract has a maximum value of $45 billion over a 10-year ordering period.

“Our long history and extensive experience bringing advanced technical solutions to safely manage legacy liquid waste at the Hanford Site makes us the best partner for the Department of Energy,” said John Heller, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum. “We look forward to partnering with our DOE client, regulators, and community stakeholders to further advance the cleanup mission near Richland, Washington.”

The HITDC replaces the Tank Operations Contract currently performed by Amentum-led Washington River Protection Solutions, LLC, as well as integrating scope associated with the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant operations. The contract includes operation of tank farm facilities including single-shell tank waste remediation and closure, design, construction, and operation of waste receiving facilities and pretreatment capabilities. Capabilities include operation of the Waste Treatment Plant and core functions such as project management, environment, safety, health and quality, security and emergency services, and all business performance requirements.

“Amentum and our partners have a tremendous track record of treating waste and managing nuclear operations around the DOE complex,” said Mark Whitney, President of Amentum’s National Security Group. “We will bring the most advanced technologies and experienced team to help solve one of our nation’s most important environmental challenges.”

The Hanford Site is a decommissioned nuclear production complex operated by the U.S. federal government on the Columbia River in Benton County, Washington. It has 177 large underground tanks holding approximately 56 million gallons of radioactive waste. The waste resulted from the production of nuclear fuel for the site’s reactors that once produced plutonium for the U.S.’ defense program.

About Amentum

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. We have more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.