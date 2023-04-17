Ivy Kids Donates 68,500 Diapers to Southwest Houston Community

Ivy Kids CEO Amyn Bandali and Shamsa Winnegar, director of development and partnerships at Connect Community, help distribute diaper donations to families in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area of Houston. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ivy Kids CEO Amyn Bandali and Shamsa Winnegar, director of development and partnerships at Connect Community, help distribute diaper donations to families in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area of Houston. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivy Kids Early Learning Center, a premier early childhood education provider headquartered in Houston, partnered with Connect Community to collect a total of 68,500 diapers for families in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area. This cause aligns with Ivy Kids’ mission to support the health and development of children, allowing them to grow to their fullest potential.

Parents, students and staff at the 10 Houston-area Ivy Kids Early Learning Center locations participated in the inaugural Ivy Kids Diaper Drive Challenge by donating diapers of all sizes over a five-week period. On April 15, Ivy Kids buses brought loads of diapers to the donation site at Gabriela Mistral Center for Early Childhood to distribute to families.

The donation event was coordinated by Connect Community, a local community development organization based in Gulfton/Sharpstown, a majority newcomer immigrant and refugee community home to over 18,000 residents and 26 schools. Connect Community works to engage Gulfton’s richly diverse residents and partners to create a thriving, walkable neighborhood with successful cradle-to-career education programs, ample employment opportunities, vibrant green spaces and high-quality mixed-income housing options.

“At Ivy Kids, we strive to make a difference in the lives of children,” said Ivy Kids CEO Amyn Bandali. “Thanks to the support from the Connect Community team and all our Ivy Kids families and staff, we are happy to be able to meet a need for children in our community.”

According to the Texas Diaper Bank, one in three families do not have access to an adequate supply of diapers, which can cost around $125 per month for one child. Ivy Kids’ effort to help provide families with clean diapers was inspired by their World Changers Program, where students learn about leaders who have made a difference in their community and the world at large.

“We believe working together brings about lasting change to the communities we serve in Gulfton,” said Shamsa Winnegar, director of development and partnerships at Connect Community. “Approximately 400 new babies are born each month in the neighborhood. By partnering with Ivy Kids to support this cause, we are providing our families-in-need with resources to nurture the health and well-being of their babies – Gulfton’s future leaders.”

Click here to download images and footage from Ivy Kids’ Diaper Drive donation on April 15.

About Ivy Kids

A premier early childhood education provider, Ivy Kids Early Learning Center is committed to fostering optimal children’s development by combining modern curricula with a fun, safe and nurturing learning environment. Along with infant through pre-K educational programs, Ivy Kids offers before and after-school services, as well as summer and holiday camps. Founded in 2005, the company has since grown to encompass 18 facilities in and around the Houston, San Antonio and Dallas areas, and opening soon in the suburbs of Atlanta. More information is available at www.ivykids.com.