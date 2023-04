Update on Intended Public Offer for Ordina by Sopra Steria

PARIS & NIEUWEGEIN, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Reference is made to the joint press release issued by Sopra Steria and Ordina on 21 March 2023 in respect of the conditional agreement on a recommended all-cash public offer to be made by Sopra Steria for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Ordina (each a "Share") at an offer price of EUR 5.75 per Share ex dividend1 (the "Offer Price").

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, which requires a public announcement, including a status update, on an intended public offer within four weeks after the offer is announced, Sopra Steria and Ordina hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.

Sopra Steria and Ordina confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. A request for review and approval of the Offer Memorandum will be filed with the AFM no later than in the second half of May 2023.

Sopra Steria and Ordina confirm that the process to prepare the filing to be made with the European Commission is ongoing. Sopra Steria and Ordina are closely co-operating in respect of obtaining the clearance and currently expect that clearance will be secured within the timetable of the Offer. Furthermore, Sopra Steria and Ordina are closely co-operating to assess whether any foreign direct investment or similar clearances are required in the context of the contemplated transaction. Further announcements in this respect will be made if and when appropriate.

In compliance with the Dutch Works Councils Act, Ordina’s works council in the Netherlands has been requested to render its advice on the intended decision of Ordina’s management board to support the transaction and recommend the Offer.

Further to the joint press release issued by Sopra Steria and Ordina on 21 March 2023, Sopra Steria confirms that it is able to fund the aggregate consideration of the Offer fully through its available cash resources and its existing credit lines. The credit lines include a EUR 1.1 billion Revolving Credit Facility which is undrawn as of the date of this press release (which facility is subject to customary conditions).

As communicated in the joint press release dated 21 March 2023, Sopra Steria and Ordina anticipate that the Offer will close in the second half of 2023.

About Ordina

Ordina is the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know-how to give its clients an edge. We do this by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges and people. We help our clients to accelerate, to develop smart applications, to launch new digital services and ensure that people embrace those services. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809

1 On 20 April 2023, Ordina will pay a dividend of 39.5 eurocent per Share, in accordance with the announcement made by Ordina on 16 February 2023 and as resolved by Ordina's general meeting on 6 April 2023; any other dividends or distributions will be deducted from the Offer Price.