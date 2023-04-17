Arcadian Transforms Digital Files Into Streamable Content with CoreSite’s Secure, Reliable Colocation Services

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced Arcadian, a leading post-production services agency, leverages CoreSite’s secure, high-performance and scalable colocation solutions to collaborate with leading film studios, content creators and streaming service providers around the world to cost-effectively convert digital files into streamable formats.

Since providing its large production studio clients with high-quality digital files requires intense compute capabilities, Arcadian works with files directly in its clients’ public cloud environments for less complex projects and on its most time-consuming projects within the data center to control costs. Arcadian’s colocation deployment is in CoreSite’s Los Angeles data center campus – one of the media and entertainment industry’s largest technology ecosystems. CoreSite’s LA campus offers the physical security, highly reliable environment and interconnection Arcadian requires to securely work on its clients’ files uninterrupted.

“By partnering with CoreSite and leveraging our hybrid IT infrastructure, Arcadian can provide any solution our clients request and protect their digital assets,” said Joe Waltzer, Founder at Arcadian. “Streaming content is here to stay. CoreSite enables our growth strategy and allows us to deliver the solutions our clients want in the most secure, efficient and economical way.”

To balance security and costs for movie studios and content creators, Arcadian’s colocation deployment also offers economies of scale that are unavailable with the cloud, allowing Arcadian to integrate new customers into its environment without escalating costs. CoreSite’s high-performance environment offers the 100% uptime SLA and low latency required for Arcadian’s solutions today and will be even more critical as it moves into live streaming.

About Arcadian

Arcadian partners with leading film studios, content creators and streaming service providers around the world to convert digital files into streamable formats. The post-production services agency offers a full range of services including Interoperable Master Format (IMF) mastering, video transcoding, audio and subtitle alignment, software development and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) testing. Arcadian ensures high-quality digital content can be streamed across a variety of devices such as Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast or Roku Premiere. With offices in Los Angeles, Manila and Singapore, Arcadian is set and ready to support streaming needs throughout the content journey – from creation to consumption. For more information, visit the Arcadian website and follow on LinkedIn.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

