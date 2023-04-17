Vizient Innovative Technology Contract Awarded to Fresenius Kabi for the Ivenix Infusion System

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi announced today its Ivenix Infusion System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. Vizient members include more than half of all acute care hospitals in the United States, including 97 percent of U.S. academic medical centers.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient's member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The contract sets terms for hospitals to evaluate and purchase the Ivenix Infusion System, an advanced and user-friendly infusion pump system. Vizient members represent more than $130 billion in purchases a year.

“We are thrilled to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient for the Ivenix Infusion System,” said Christian Hauer, Executive Board Member and President of Fresenius Kabi MedTech. “The Vizient Innovative Technology process is a rigorous, clinician led review and we are proud that they concluded that the Ivenix Infusion System has the potential to advance clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. This validates the customer experience and feedback we have received to date. We are honored to be awarded this Vizient contract and welcome the opportunity to offer Vizient members, clinicians and patients this exciting infusion technology.”

“A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. “Our member council determined that Fresenius Kabi’s Ivenix Infusion System met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes.”

The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi includes a large-volume pump, a portfolio of administration sets and a suite of infusion management tools that seamlessly work together to inform care, advance clinical efficiency and reduce costs. The infusion platform was designed to seamlessly integrate with the hospital’s electronic medical record and other information systems.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.