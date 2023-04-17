NEXTGEN Group Inks Distribution Agreement with Stellar Cyber in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXTGEN Group Philippines today announced a strategic partnership with Stellar Cyber, an innovator of Open XDR.

The Philippines is home to a growing number of businesses that are increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks. In response to this growing threat, NEXTGEN Group has partnered with Stellar Cyber to offer a suite of cybersecurity solutions that will sit alongside NEXTGEN’s diverse and complementary best-of-breed vendor portfolio leveraging their Open XDR platform.

“Partnering with Stellar Cyber allows us to provide our channel partners with a cybersecurity solution that combines the best technologies with expertise, capability and an advanced channel services model from NEXTGEN," said Jenny Diamzon, Managing Director, Cyber Security and Data Resiliency, NEXTGEN Philippines. “Stellar Cyber will be supported by our go-to-market teams and our in-house cybersecurity professionals and proprietary CyberLab platform. We are confident that this collaboration will allow us to help our partners and customers navigate the challenges they face with ransomware and cyber-attacks.”

Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform combines multiple security technologies into a single, unified platform, providing organizations with a complete view of their security posture. With advanced threat detection and response capabilities, the platform helps organizations stay ahead of the curve and proactively defend against cyber-attacks.

“We are excited to partner with NEXTGEN Group to bring our advanced cybersecurity solutions to the Philippines market,” said Jim O'Hara, CRO of Stellar Cyber. “Our partnership will enable organizations in the region to enhance their cybersecurity posture and better protect their sensitive data leveraging our Open XDR platform.”

The partnership is effective immediately, and interested parties can contact NEXTGEN Group to learn more about the advanced cybersecurity solutions that are available.

About NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN Group is a pioneering technology services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this through the active management of a portfolio of established and emerging technology vendors, coupled with innovative and unique services across cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise software, and data management solutions. This model is the next generation of IT solutions, knowledge, service, and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the channel that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment.

About NEXTGEN CyberLab

NEXTGEN CyberLAB is a completely browser based virtual realization platform built on AWS that demonstrates and integrates the world's most innovative cybersecurity solutions. It was created for vendors and channel partners to help them cost-effectively showcase varied technologies in safe and controlled environments, customized for a specific use case.

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8x improvement in MTTD and a 20x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit stellarcyber.ai.