PROVINTELL Partners With Stellar Cyber to Deliver “Threat Intelligence as First Line of Defense” Services in the Region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today PROVINTELL, an emerging Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) Provider in the region, specializing in the Next-Gen Cyber Defense and Response services, announced it has partnered with Stellar Cyber to uplevel their slate of cybersecurity services. Stellar Cyber, the pioneer of Open XDR, developed a unified security operations platform that enables security teams to perform their duties faster and more efficiently.

PROVINTELL’s 24x7 Next-Gen CyberSOC is fully managed by in-house certified cybersecurity specialists highly skilled in threat hunting, incident response, red teaming, and penetration testing.

“We employ ‘Threat Intelligence as First Line of Defense’ by continuously assessing our customers' attack surface, data breach, and exposure risk,” said Nicholas Ng, CISSP, CCLP, PROVINTELL CEO. “The versatility, accessibility, and capabilities of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform are aligned with our regional business expansion plan, reducing our time and cost in research and development and, most importantly, helping us to serve our customers more efficiently.”

PROVINTELL implemented the ‘Threat Intelligence as First Line of Defense’ approach and methodology for its 24x7 Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) customers based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Identify, Detect, and Respond to cyber risks, threats, and vulnerabilities.

Identify the attack surface, data breach, and exposure risk.

Assess and reduce the exposure risk with vulnerability management and security validation.

Continuous threat hunting and intrusion monitoring with XDR Kill Chain and machine learning.

Compromise assessment and incident response with external and internal threat intelligence.

Security orchestration and incident response playbook.

Latest threat and vulnerability advisory.

This prescriptive methodology enables PROVINTELL to stand out from other MSSP alternatives. “We are focused on delivering the best holistic cybersecurity services possible, and Stellar Cyber is making that dream a reality today,” said Ng.

“We are happy to add PROVINTELL as a trusted managed security service provider partner for their region,” said Jim O’Hara, CRO at Stellar Cyber. “They have a great reputation in the region and are known for exceeding their customers' expectations daily by providing the outcomes security teams require to maintain business continuity.”

ABOUT PROVINTELL

PROVINTELL is an emerging Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Provider (CSaaS) in the region, specializing in Next-Gen Cyber Defense and Response by utilizing the latest Open XDR with Machine Learning / Artificial Intelligence (XDR Kill Chain) technologies to hunt, detect and respond to threats in the most complex environment.

PROVINTELL’s 24x7 Next-Gen CyberSOC is fully managed by in-house certified cybersecurity specialists highly skilled in threat hunting, incident response, red teaming, and penetration testing. They employ ‘Threat Intelligence as First Line of Defense’ by continuously assessing the attack surface, data breach, and exposure risk of the customers, known as the threat and vulnerability intelligence, to enhance PROVINTELL CyberSOC capabilities in orchestrating the most effective cyber defense and response strategies against the latest and sophisticated cyber threats.

www.provintell.com

ABOUT STELLAR CYBER

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 20x improvement in MTTD and a 8x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.stellarcyber.ai