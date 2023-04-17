Hayden AI Awarded Contract for Automated Bus Lane and Bus Stop Enforcement Camera Systems on DC Metrobuses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, announced that it has signed a contract with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) for deployment of bus lane and bus stop enforcement camera systems on Metrobuses that operate in Washington, D.C. As part of a partnership between Metro and the District of Columbia, 140 systems will be installed this summer, and fully operational by the end of 2023. The agreement also includes the option for as many as 600 systems to be installed over the next 10 years.

“We are honored to work with Metro to bring automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement to our nation’s capital,” said Chris Carson, CEO and co-founder of Hayden AI. “Keeping bus lanes clear of illegally parked vehicles improves transit speeds and safety for riders. And making sure that bus stops aren’t used as parking spots will guarantee that riding the bus is accessible for all riders including people with disabilities.”

Hayden AI has deployed nearly 500 AI-powered, bus-mounted camera systems in New York City for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), where the technology has significantly increased compliance with dedicated bus lane stopping and parking restrictions.

According to the MTA, 86% of drivers who receive a bus lane parking violation do not receive another, indicating that automated bus lane enforcement changes driver behavior. Additionally, the technology has improved safety along deployed routes, with collisions along the M15-SBS route down by 34% since automated bus lane enforcement was deployed in October 2019.

“Our mobile perception platform combines advances in deep learning and computer vision to help enhance mobility,” said Vaibhav Ghadiok, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Hayden AI. “We’re excited to bring this proven technology to Washington, DC, and to be the first company to use automated bus stop enforcement to keep bus stops safe and accessible for transit riders.”

About Hayden AI

At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Our privacy first approach ensures that our technologies comply with security and privacy regulations and protect personal information while fostering innovation. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.