Aristotle Completes Acquisition of Pacific Asset Management from Pacific Life

LOS ANGELES & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aristotle Capital Management, LLC (“Aristotle”) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Pacific Asset Management LLC, a leader in liquid credit investments, from Pacific Life Insurance Company (“Pacific Life”). Pacific Asset Management has officially been rebranded to Aristotle Pacific Capital, LLC (“Aristotle Pacific”) and currently manages over $20 billion in assets.

Aristotle Pacific will maintain its investment team and will continue to be led by Dominic Nolan, CFA, Chief Executive Officer, ensuring continuity of investment management expertise and nurturing the trusted connections they have built servicing their clients.

In addition, Aristotle further announces the reorganization of certain funds of Pacific Funds, Pacific Life’s publicly offered mutual fund complex, into new Aristotle Funds, following approval by shareholders of such certain Pacific Funds. A newly formed Aristotle affiliate, Aristotle Investment Services, LLC, will serve as the Advisor and Administrator to the new Aristotle Funds.

The acquisition and reorganization efforts combined add over 50 professionals and approximately $22 billion in new assets to the Aristotle organization and broaden Aristotle’s suite of investment offerings to help clients reach their long-term financial goals. Aristotle and its affiliates, including Aristotle Pacific, now have more than $77 billion in assets under management.1

“The completion of this initiative is a significant step in Aristotle’s client-centric strategy, expanding our credit offerings and enabling us to offer a broader range of investment solutions to our clients,” said Richard S. Hollander, Chairman of Aristotle. “Our teams have proven throughout this process that they are client-focused and culturally aligned. We look forward to providing new opportunities to continue to meet our clients’ needs.”

Pacific Life will have a minority stake in Aristotle and continue to expand its strategic partnership with Aristotle Pacific and Aristotle Funds. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“It has been a pleasure working with Aristotle to close this transaction. We look forward to the continued success of our existing team and the opportunities that will come with our combined efforts,” said Dominic Nolan, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Aristotle Pacific. “We are thankful for our time with Pacific Life and excited to be joining the Aristotle family.”

“I am incredibly proud of what our team has been able to accomplish in such a short-time frame, including the complexities of creating new Aristotle Funds and organizing a new affiliate to serve as an advisor and administrator, while continuing to serve our clients at the highest level,” said Richard Schweitzer, CFA, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Aristotle. “It speaks to the quality of our infrastructure, the caliber of our people and our entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to working together to deliver the best possible outcomes to our clients.”

RBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisors to Pacific Life. Ballard Spahr LLP, TJC Law Group LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP were legal counsel to Aristotle for the transaction.

About Aristotle

Aristotle’s mission is to help clients reach their long-term financial goals with active portfolio management using our research-driven investment framework. Aristotle is a family of affiliates with five independent investment teams that specialize in equity and fixed income strategies, with offices in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Boston and Sarasota. Each investment team is a registered investment advisor. Four of the Aristotle affiliates are PRI Signatories. Aristotle is backed by an experienced leadership team that has worked together for over 25 years. For market commentary, news and insights from all Aristotle affiliates, please visit www.aristotlecap.com.

Aristotle Funds include both Aristotle’s existing proprietary funds and the new Aristotle Funds. Investors interested in learning more about Aristotle Funds should contact their financial advisor or visit the Aristotle Funds’ website.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients* and has been named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, please visit www.PacificLife.com.

*Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 30, 2022 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2022 FORTUNE 500® list.

Fund Disclosures

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors’ shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses before investing any money. To obtain this and other information on Aristotle Funds, please call 1-844-274-7885 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus, or download a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus at www.aristotlefunds.com. Please read it carefully before investing any money.

AFST Funds distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. IMST Funds distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

1As of 4/14/2023, the transaction’s total assets under management include approximately $20.7 billion in assets managed by Aristotle Pacific and $9.3 billion of mutual fund assets that were reorganized from Pacific Funds into new Aristotle Funds. Aristotle Pacific’s AUM of $20.7 billion includes assets of certain reorganized funds that are sub-advised by Aristotle Pacific.

Assets under management for Aristotle Capital Management, LLC $49.4 billion; Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC $3.3 billion; Aristotle Credit Partners, LLC $0.7 billion; and Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC $1.6 billion are as of 3/31/2023. Each firm is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.