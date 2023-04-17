Hypersonix to Partner With Launch Provider Rocket Lab for Initial Hypersonic Test Vehicle Launch

Image 2, from left to right: David Waterhouse, CEO Hypersonix USA, Inc, Nina Patz, Head of Marketing & Business Development Hypersonix USA, Inc and Michael Smart, CTO& Head of R&D Hypersonix USA, Inc. Photo taken at Rocket Lab USA, Inc HQ in Long Beach. (Photo: Business Wire)

Image 1, from left to right: David Waterhouse, CEO Hypersonix USA, Inc and Peter Beck, CEO Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hypersonix USA, Inc is partnering with established launch provider Rocket Lab USA, Inc for the first launch of DART AE.

Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU’s) hypersonic and high-cadence testing capabilities (HyCAT) project and its mission partners are prototyping a suite of modern, low-cost, high-cadence, dual-use airborne testing platforms (vehicles) that provide data that accelerates the evaluation of potential systems, concepts, technologies, and mission sets.

Hypersonix was selected to provide a vehicle solution for the HyCAT project. The scramjet engine requires a boost to Mach 5 in order to self-ignite. Once flying at this speed, the oxygen-breathing and hydrogen-fuelled engine, manufactured out of high temperature alloys, is capable of accelerating to speeds of up to Mach 7.

Rocket Lab has built a strong track record of reliable launches and a reputation for its ability to work rapidly to meet the needs of Customers.

Hypersonix’ solution, DART AE (Additive Engineering), makes significant use of 3D-printing and is powered by a single patented 3D printed SPARTAN scramjet engine. The advanced fixed geometry of the engine and smart design of the DART AE vehicle developed by Hypersonix provide a simple, reliable service.

Rocket Lab’s Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) rocket will safely bring DART AE to its initial operating speed, allowing DART AE to demonstrate its non-ballistic flight patterns, acceleration, flexible engine burns and up to 1000 km range, and collect valuable flight data from its journey at hypersonic speed.

Hypersonix and Rocket Lab, two new space companies, are no strangers to each other and have been considering avenues of cooperation since 2020. The two companies share a similar outlook on customer requirements in a growing market for simple solutions to high availability and high cadence launch. This opportunity to work together will show the attractive benefits of a new space culture and approach.

David Waterhouse, CEO Hypersonix, commented: “We have looked at various launch providers globally, as DART AE is designed to work with a variety of boosters. We are particularly excited to get our first ride from Rocket Lab. Their track record of successful launches, their team as well as their rockets are impressive and we look forward to seeing DART AE fly for the first-time next year.”

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck added: “We look forward to partnering with the innovative team at Hypersonix to deliver highly capable, frequent, and cost-effective hypersonic and suborbital test opportunities.”

