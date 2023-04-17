Healthcare Provider Simplifies HR Processes, Achieves Annual Cost Savings with UKG Ready HCM Suite

LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that EmergeOrtho, the largest physician-owned orthopedic practice in North Carolina, has simplified HR processes, achieved time and cost savings, and is creating a patient-focused employee experience with the UKG Ready HCM suite.

EmergeOrtho provides patient-centered orthopedic care at 45 outpatient offices statewide, with hundreds of orthopedic specialists, physicians, and advanced practice providers offering comprehensive care. Given the compliance demands of federal privacy and safety regulations such as OSHA and HIPAA — combined with COVID-19 protocols — EmergeOrtho was devoting significant time and effort to its employee onboarding processes. The healthcare provider turned to UKG for its flexible and seamless full-suite approach to HR, talent, payroll, and time, as well as to address complexities related to its merger.

“EmergeOrtho was formed in 2016 by combining four of North Carolina’s top orthopedic practices, but we were operating with numerous regional HR departments, which led to significant inefficiencies,” said Marisa Henry, HR business partner at EmergeOrtho. “We needed a solution to support our strategic goal to consolidate into one corporate HR group and alleviate the significant manpower behind our onboarding process, and we selected Ready because we knew it could grow with our organization.”

Leveraging the power of UKG Ready Onboarding, EmergeOrtho has streamlined and automated processes for new hires, which has translated to significant time savings as well as tens of thousands of dollars in annual cost savings in manual onboarding activity.

“Before Ready, we’d hold multiple days of in-person orientation to meet healthcare compliance. Now, we can conduct onboarding virtually, which has been well received by our new hires. UKG’s onboarding dashboard eliminated on-site paperwork and gave our entire HR team and some clinic staff one full day of their work weeks back each week — an estimated annual cost savings of $26,000,” said Henry.

With more time back each day for its staff, the healthcare provider has been able to hire new employees on a weekly basis — eliminating delays in backfilling positions and easing the strain on HR — and focus on providing a flexible experience for employees, including the ability to enroll in benefits through the mobile-first Ready solution.

“In healthcare, a majority of our employees are in a clinic, have shared computers, and have minimal time to log in to access information,” said Henry. “The Ready mobile app was a game changer for benefits enrollment because employees can compare and contrast plans, have conversations with their families, and make selections that best fit their needs from the comfort of their own homes.”

Reporting within Ready has also helped EmergeOrtho minimize overtime and better accommodate employee needs during a time of high turnover and stress, so its people can focus on providing exceptional patient care.

“Our managers can now proactively manage overtime and adjust schedules to better accommodate staff and battle burnout, which is a real and brutal reality in our industry,” said Henry. “At our practice, our mission is to provide exceptional patient care in a well-coordinated manner. Working with UKG has allowed us to bring this mission internally so that we can offer greater care to our employees — our most vital resource in serving our patients and our community.”

“Healthcare providers continue to face significant challenges, including burnout, fatigue, and staffing shortages, which is why it’s more important than ever for organizations to invest in innovative HCM and workforce management technology to help ease the burden on their workforce,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “UKG is committed to helping those who work tirelessly to help others through outstanding patient care.”

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 75,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2023 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.