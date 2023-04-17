OPEX Partners with Advanced Robotics in Hungary to Provide Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, has partnered with Advanced Robotics Zrt., a technology implementation integrator based in Hungary.

Authorized to sell OPEX’s Perfect Pick®, a goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), and Sure Sort®, a compact small-item sorting solution, Advanced Robotics will become the first partner in Europe to install Perfect Pick.

Three Perfect Pick aisles will be installed in 2024 at an Advanced Robotics key customer, a Hungarian client that is headquartered in Budapest.

“Perfect Pick is a great solution for e-commerce fulfillment and micro-fulfillment because of its scalability and narrow footprint,” said Nicolas Dewit, Director of Business Development - Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), OPEX Warehouse Automation. “Perfect Pick utilizes a warehouse’s vertical space, increasing throughput, reliability, and effectiveness.”

“We are excited about partnering with OPEX to continue our mission of providing clients with the best solutions for their businesses,” said Attila Nemeth, CEO at Advanced Robotics. “In particular, Perfect Pick offers unique benefits that complement our goods-to-person automation portfolio.”

In addition to its smaller footprint, Perfect Pick features intelligent, wireless iBOT™ vehicles that efficiently access inventory in a single aisle unlike other shuttle systems, traveling around the storage rack at rates of up to 1,000 dual-cycles per hour.

The OPEX Sure Sort automated put wall is a scalable, configurable, and cost-effective small-item automated sorting solution that reduces the number of excessive touches associated with other sorters. Sure Sort is used by leading retailers, 3PLs, and distributors that require cost-effective and accurate order handling, parcel sorting, and reverse logistics.

OPEX will feature their warehouse automation solutions at LogiMAT, Europe’s largest international trade show for intralogistics solutions and process management, held 25 to 27 April in Stuttgart, Germany.

OPEX continuously reimagines automation technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges, today and in the future. For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how they conduct business.

About Advanced Robotics

Advanced Robotics is a Budapest (Hungary)-based technology implementation system integrator company with more than twenty years of IT expertise, specializing in the design, implementation, and operation of Industry 4.0 solutions. As a first step, Advanced Robotics focuses on intelligent logistics solutions that are unique to the Hungarian and CEE regional markets, using state-of-the-art robotics as well as artificial intelligence technologies to solve warehouse and factory logistics operations, saving time, energy, and cost.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.