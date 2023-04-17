Infinity Home Services Adds its Ninth and Tenth Partner Brands, Driving Continued Expansion in New and Existing Markets

NEW BERLIN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Home Services (“Infinity”, “IHS”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of residential roofing replacement and other exterior home services, announced today that it has partnered with two leading roofing replacement and other exterior home services businesses – Skywalker Roofing (“Skywalker”) and Henderson Roofing (“Henderson”).

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, Infinity is a leading provider of non-discretionary roofing replacement and other exterior home services. Infinity partners with market-leading local businesses to help them accelerate growth through technology, marketing, and other organic growth strategies. The Company has completed ten add-on acquisitions since inception, expanding its operations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions. In December 2022, Infinity partnered with Los Angeles-based private equity firms LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli & Co. to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina and Westerly, Rhode Island, respectively, Skywalker adds a footprint in the Southeast and Henderson further expands Infinity’s presence in the Northeast. The businesses will benefit from Infinity’s extensive tools and resources as they expand their local market share. Both companies will retain their brand, headquarters, and management teams.

Josh Sparks, CEO of Infinity, said, “We are excited to partner with Skywalker and Henderson, and are honored that their leadership teams and founders – Luke Wilson at Skywalker Roofing and John Henderson at Henderson Roofing – have chosen Infinity to help them achieve their next chapter of growth. The teams at Skywalker and Henderson are well-positioned to accelerate their growth while maintaining their respective reputations as the preferred service provider and employer to their communities.”

David Burcham, Partner at LightBay Capital, and Brad Brutocao, Partner at Freeman Spogli & Co., said, “By partnering with exceptional local leaders like Luke and John, IHS leverages the collective expertise and resources of a growing group of employee-centric, high-integrity entrepreneurs. We are ecstatic to support Skywalker and Henderson with the resources they need to rapidly expand within their markets while continuing to provide the highest-quality service to their customers.”

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity is a fast-growing, full service exterior remodeling company founded in 1997 in Wisconsin by entrepreneurs driven by passion. Infinity approaches exterior remodeling in an unconventional way – putting their employees and customers first. Infinity takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting their customers’ investment. The Company’s roofing, siding, and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing quality every time. Today, Infinity consists of eleven market-leading brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions. For more information, please visit www.infinityhomeservices.com.

About Skywalker Roofing

Founded by Luke Wilson in 2003, Skywalker Roofing is a roofing and exterior home services business headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. Skywalker Roofing provides roofing, siding, window, and gutter replacement services across seven locations in North Carolina and Virginia. Skywalker Roofing is dedicated to its three core values: Servant Hearts, Integrity, and the Endless Pursuit of Excellence.

About Henderson Roofing

Founded by John Henderson in 2000, Henderson Roofing is a roofing and exterior home services business headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Henderson Roofing provides roofing, siding, window, door, and gutter replacement services across Rhode Island and Eastern Connecticut. Henderson Roofing was founded on quality workmanship, superior professionalism, and delivering the “Henderson Experience.”

About LightBay Capital

LightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based growth-focused private equity firm that applies a flexible capital approach to middle-market investing. Primarily focused on the healthcare, consumer, and business services industries, LightBay invests across the capital structure and in all market environments to help accelerate the growth of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.lightbay.com. To discuss investment opportunities, please contact David Leeney at dleeney@lightbay.com.

About Freeman Spogli & Co.

Freeman Spogli & Co. is a private equity firm dedicated exclusively to investing in and partnering with management in consumer and distribution companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1983, Freeman Spogli has invested over $5.7 billion in 70 portfolio companies with an aggregate transaction value of over $28 billion and has completed over 180 add-on acquisitions with its portfolio companies. Freeman Spogli is currently making investments from FS Equity Partners VIII, L.P. and has offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information, please visit www.freemanspogli.com. To discuss investment opportunities, please contact Richard Prestegaard at rprestegaard@fsny.com.