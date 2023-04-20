SciWise Solutions Awarded Department of National Defence Contract to Protect Military from Radioactivity

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian company SciWise Solutions beat out global competitors to win the largest radiation detection contract awarded by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) in more than 25 years. Backstopped by modern, innovative, cutting-edge technology provided by engineering partner and supplier D-tect Systems, SciWise commits to helping to protect the Canadian military’s most valuable commodity – its soldiers.

In the evolving global landscape of nuclear technology, the Government of Canada highlighted the need to replace its aging and outdated radiation detection systems (RDS). SciWise will provide a streamlined solution. A single unit with smart, hot-swappable probes will be used during radiological and nuclear events as a modernized replacement and upgrade for the multiple current detection devices to quantify a range of radiation (e.g. alpha, beta, and gamma).

NATO countries, most notably Canada and the US, intend for the RDS to be used worldwide to facilitate international incident management. SciWise delivers a customized Canadian detector system based on a design produced for the US military by an international (US/Canada/UK) development team.

President and Founder, Husain Mehkri reflected, “Protecting our loved ones who dedicate their lives to protecting us is why this company exists. In a highly competitive niche market, innovation is what sets SciWise apart from our peers.”

“Thanks to businesses like SciWise, Mississauga is once again being put on the map as a leader in innovation and cutting-edge technology. I am thrilled by the Department of National Defence’s decision and what it means for SciWise. With a STEM workforce of over 620,000, a central location within Ontario, and a well-developed manufacturing and engineering sector, our City is uniquely positioned to support the distribution of SciWise products,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “This investment will strengthen our local economy while supporting our National Defence, and open opportunities for international collaboration and growth while supporting our allies.”

SciWise is quickly becoming a frontrunner in radiation detection solutions for nuclear power, federal labs, and defense applications. In a field always looking for the latest emerging technologies to help solve complex problems and ensure safety, SciWise is committed to sourcing new ideas and technology never seen before in Canada.

Web: www.sciwise.ca