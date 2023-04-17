Tag.bio and SimpleTherapy® Partner to Bring Transparency in Precision Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tag.bio, the leading provider of data mesh for life sciences and precision medicine, today announced a new partnership with SimpleTherapy®, an innovative provider of integrated, omnichannel care for Musculoskeletal (MSK) and behavioral health services. Together, the companies aim to improve the accuracy of patient diagnoses, the effectiveness of treatments, and reduction of overall healthcare costs by combining their expertise in data analytics and personalized healthcare.

MSK issues significantly impact employers and health plans due to increased healthcare costs and reduced employee productivity. For members, these conditions can impair quality of life, leading to chronic pain and mobility limitations. Effectively addressing MSK disorders is crucial to control costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance member well-being.

"Precision medicine is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, and our partnership with SimpleTherapy represents a significant step forward in this field," said Tom Covington, CEO of Tag.bio. "By leveraging our powerful data mesh platform for analytics, we can provide SimpleTherapy and its customers with a more comprehensive understanding of patient data, enabling them to deliver more personalized and cost effective treatments."

Arpit Khemka, Co-Founder & CEO of SimpleTherapy, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Tag.bio represents a significant milestone for SimpleTherapy as we enhance our platform's capabilities. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing genuine value, emphasizing transparency, long-term results, and unparalleled quality. We believe this alliance distinguishes us in the industry and ensures optimal outcomes for our clients and their members."

Khemka added, "By integrating Tag.bio's data mesh solution, we can empower healthcare providers to personalize physical therapy treatment plans, and enable employers and health plans to accurately evaluate and predict the impact on cost and outcomes. This ultimately leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs."

About Tag.bio

Tag.bio, enables organizations to securely derive insights using data-as-products in a data mesh architecture. Customers use Tag.bio’s data science platform to discover, share, and unite diverse siloed data sets and execute workloads using no-code/low-code data mesh framework. The data science platform (available in AWS and Azure Marketplaces) combines data sets, smart APIs, statistical and machine learning algorithms into data products (application layer) for users to discover insights via apps. Learn more at: https://tag.bio

About SimpleTherapy®

SimpleTherapy, established in 2011, SimpleTherapy is a pioneer in digital musculoskeletal (MSK) pain recovery and mental health solutions, specifically designed for employers and health plans to provide their employees and members. By integrating evidence-based exercise therapy with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, SimpleTherapy delivers highly personalized care tailored to each participant's condition, limitations, and therapeutic response. As a digital health company, SimpleTherapy focuses on offering evidence-based physical therapy solutions that enhance patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs. The platform utilizes advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to customize treatment plans for patients, ensuring optimal results. Learn more at: https://www.simpletherapy.com