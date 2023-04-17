U.S. Century Bank Partners with Pidgin to Bring Real-Time Payments to Growing Customer Base

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pidgin, a secure real-time payments platform built for the future of payments, announced that U.S. Century Bank has chosen to partner with Pidgin to bring real-time payments to its growing customer base.

With over $2.1 billion in assets and over 20 years in business, Miami-based U.S. Century Bank is dedicated to serving business owners, professionals and entrepreneurs in their south Florida community. U.S. Century has selected Pidgin as their newest fintech partner after an extensive evaluation process to provide instant payments to their customers, giving them a fast, easy and secure way to send and receive payments. With Pidgin, payments are routed directly from financial institution to financial institution. Since the platform eliminates the need to use a holding account by a third-party provider or a virtual wallet, Pidgin facilitates a more secure transaction.

By partnering with Pidgin, U.S. Century Bank will be able to support faster payments across various use cases. For personal accounts, Pidgin is a single solution to send and receive payments directly from a checking account. There is no waiting or transfer period. Once a transaction is complete, funds are available almost immediately. For businesses and merchants, Pidgin makes it easy to accept real-time payments from customers with no waiting or transfer periods. Businesses get access to their funds faster and, as a result, can pay employees and vendor partners quicker.

Additionally, Pidgin supports the use of different payment routes, including FedNow, real-time payments, as well as same day ACH. As a result, U.S. Century Bank can route payments according to speed, cost and network, which ensures payments arrive when an accountholder needs them, at the lowest cost possible.

“U.S. Century Bank provides the latest state-of-the-art technology for our customers that simplifies the banking process. As part of that mission, we strive to adapt as technology evolves and serve our customers with world-class banking, payment and technology solutions,” said Andres Collazo EVP and Head of Information Technologies and Operations for U.S. Century Bank. “That’s why we chose to partner with Pidgin. With their real-time payment platform, our bank will maintain its competitive edge while also facilitating a more positive customer experience.”

“The demand for real-time payments is growing, among consumers and businesses alike. With nearly one in four banks planning to roll out real-time payments in 2023, according to research from Cornerstone Advisors, there is no better time than now for banks to search for a fintech partner that aligns with their goals and mission,” said Abhishek Veeraghanta, CEO of Pidgin. “U.S. Century Bank is getting ahead of the curve and making real-time payments possible for the customers they serve. We look forward to our partnership.”

About Pidgin

Pidgin is a new, innovative and secure faster payments ecosystem, enabling financial institutions, business owners and individuals to process transactions faster and with lower fees. Engineered to deliver innovation both today and in the future, no matter how payments evolve, Pidgin allows financial institutions to send and receive faster payments almost instantly, but in a more secure way than virtual wallet alternatives. When using Pidgin, money is kept within the financial institution, as opposed to a holding account owned by a fintech provider. For more information, please visit www.pidgin.net or follow them on Twitter @PidginPayments and LinkedIn.