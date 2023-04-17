Top PH Digital Solutions Firm Globe, PH Trade Department, Singapore’s Proxtera, Partner to Equip Filipino MSMEs With Financial Skills

The Philippines’ leading digital solutions platform Globe, Singapore-based Proxtera, and the Philippine Trade Training Center - Global MSME Academy (PTTC-GMEA), the training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, recently launched a partnership to champion financial literacy education among MSMEs, which make up a bulk of enterprises in the Philippines. In photo (L-R): Agnes Padilla, Head of Marketing at UnoBank; Miguel Bermundo, Globe’s head of Stakeholder Engagement and Management; Assistant Secretary Glenn Peñaranda of the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI); Nelly Nita Dillera, Executive Director of the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC), Felix Tang, Director for Strategy at Proxtera; and Rajan Uttamchandani, Chairman and CEO of Esquire Financing, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Philippines’ top digital solutions platform Globe has partnered with Singapore-based Proxtera, lead operator of the SME Financial Empowerment (SFE) program, and the Philippine Trade Training Center - Global MSME Academy (PTTC-GMEA), the training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, to champion the SFE Program, which provides online courses designed to equip micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide with financial literacy and skills they need to succeed in the digital economy.

Globe's partnership with the SFE Program involves supporting the production of localized content for Philippine MSMEs and extending free passes to its network of MSMEs. This March, the free passes were also extended to women-owned businesses in celebration of National Women’s Month.

By investing in the SFE program, Globe is committed to supporting the growth and development of MSMEs in the Philippines, regardless of their location.

"We are excited to bring the SME Financial Empowerment program to micro and small business owners in the Philippines. Through this partnership, we aim to empower local MSMEs with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive and succeed. We believe that this program can make a significant impact on the lives of Filipino entrepreneurs and contribute to economic development as a whole,” said KD Dizon, Group Head, Globe Business, MSME Group.

“With 99.5 percent of Filipino businesses being MSMEs, it is necessary to help them to become the best they can be. By unleashing their potential – especially in the age of digital and cross border economy, and by teaching them how to innovate, we are also teaching them how to become financially resilient,” PTTC-GMEA Executive Director Nelly Nita Dillera said.

Saurav Bhattacharyya, Proxtera CEO, said: “We are excited about our partnership with Globe, which allows us to expand our reach to more MSMEs in the Philippines and offer localized content that caters specifically to the needs of Filipino businesses. Our collaboration with PTTC-GMEA aligns with our commitment to building and nurturing small businesses, and helping them thrive in today's challenging economic environment.”

SFE is a comprehensive and globally focused initiative by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and United Nations Development Program (UNDP). It aims to build foundational digital literacy and a good understanding of cross-border financial services relevant to MSMEs.

PTTC-GMEA is the official training partner of the SFE Program in the Philippines with the Global Fintech Institute as the academic partner.

The SFE program in the Philippines currently provides three courses that cater to MSMEs seeking to expand their businesses and benefit from digital marketplaces and the network effect. These courses offer valuable financial literacy insights and decision-making skills, allowing MSMEs to make informed decisions and achieve their business goals.

The Foundational Financial Literacy course covers fundamental financial concepts, financial discipline for success, and starter financial service options. It aims to equip learners with the necessary know-how to effectively manage their finances.

The Global Financial Literacy Course, on the other hand, delves deeper into crucial financial literacy principles and offers guidance on broadening one's business to new markets, adopting novel digital financing options, and utilizing digital networks.

The latest addition to the SFE program is the Green Financing for SMEs Course, which emphasizes the importance of sustainable development for SMEs. It covers green vs traditional financing and provides learners with the tools and options to incorporate green financing into their business operations.

The courses include a series of modules with videos by industry experts explaining different concepts followed by a short quiz. Each module has a content summary downloadable as PDF so users can refer to it as an additional resource.

To get started, interested parties can visit smefe.org, which is accessible via the web and can also be downloaded as an app for Android and iOS. They can register for the course on the dashboard and start by watching the videos and answering the questions. Upon completing the course, users will receive a verifiable certificate instantly.

