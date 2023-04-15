Brown Books Kids Releases STEAM-Themed Picture Book Timed to World Art Day

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Art educators and librarians alike will delight in this new STEAM-themed picture book, releasing just after World Art Day this weekend. Poppy Through the Paintings by Julie Lucht and illustrated by Dan McGeehan (Brown Books Kids; on sale: April 18, 2023) is a fun and imaginative way to introduce famous works of art to children.

“Poppy Through the Paintings provides the reader a clever excursion as we follow young Poppy’s narrative version of what’s going on inside these great works of art. Julie Lucht demonstrates how each masterpiece stimulates the imagination as she introduces their power to the heart of the next generation.” —hal evans, 2018 Nominee for the NCTE Award for Excellence in Poetry for Children

An art gallery fact page at the end of the book serves as an informative reference for educators and parents to use while teaching children about each painting depicted in the story. For the budding art historian, popular paintings in Poppy’s adventure include: American Gothic by Grant Wood, The Scream by Edvard Munch, Water Lilies by Claude Monet, A Bedroom in Arles by Vincent Van Gogh, Nighthawks by Edward Hopper, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, The Son of Man by Rene Magritte, Campbell’s Soup Cans by Andy Warhol, and Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer.

SUMMARY: Adventurous and passionate Poppy can't wait to go on her very first class field trip to the art museum. Intrigued, she leans in a little too close to the painting of A Bedroom in Arles by Vincent Van Gogh, falls in, and finds herself immersed in it! Will Poppy make it back to her classmates before they notice she’s gone? Thankfully, the friendly subjects of each painting are willing to lend a hand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Julie Lucht holds a BA in Journalism. Her childhood was filled with trips to the library and museum with her mother. These trips, along with her two incredible daughters, were the inspiration for the strong, independent and curious Poppy. Julie wishes she could travel through the paintings like Poppy. Currently, Julie lives in Texas with her wonderful husband and loves reading, her family and her dogs. Poppy Through the Paintings is her first children’s book. You can find Julie online at www.julielucht.com and follow her on Instagram @julieluchtauthor.