Origin Materials and SCGP Announce Strategic Partnership in Innovation and Sustainability to Explore Licensing Origin Technology for ASEAN-Based Plant

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and SCG Packaging PLC (“SCGP”), a leading multinational consumer packaging solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to explore licensing Origin technology for use in an ASEAN-based manufacturing facility.

The strategic partnership includes a joint development agreement (JDA) between Origin and SCGP. The companies aim to develop sustainable, carbon-negative products from eucalyptus feedstocks provided by SCGP with applications in food packaging, logistics, automotive, and construction.

As part of the joint development work, Origin has successfully processed and tested SCGP’s eucalyptus feedstock in its West Sacramento, California, pilot facility and confirmed similar yields to other sustainable wood residues that Origin has evaluated. As a feedstock, eucalyptus offers several benefits including rapid growth, adaptability to diverse environments, and other properties useful for industry.

“Our work with SCGP reflects the power and versatility of our technology platform to capitalize on a wide range of plentiful, local feedstocks,” said Origin Materials Co-CEO Rich Riley. “This strategic partnership opens pathways for further scaling our technology, including potentially through a global licensing strategy. We are excited to take this significant step forward in Origin’s mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.”

The companies are exploring the production of plastic PET (polyethylene terephthalate), carbon black derived from HTC (hydrothermal carbon) for use in automotive tires, biofuels, as well as PEF (polyethylene furanoate), a next-generation polymer with an attractive combination of sustainability and performance characteristics for packaging. The intended sustainable products made from eucalyptus feedstock would leverage Origin’s patented technology platform to strengthen SCGP’s supply chain, innovative capability, and the value of its addressable markets by turning the carbon found in sustainable wood residues into useful materials while also capturing carbon in the process.

“SCGP has always prioritized sustainability in its business operation, focusing on the efficient use of resources through innovation and packaging solutions,” said SCGP CEO Wichan Jitpukdee. “It is a great opportunity that Origin, the world's leading carbon negative materials company, shares the same goal of supporting SCGP's sustainability efforts through expanding its expertise in development and maximizing the benefits and sustainability of Eucalyptus as a sustainable resource, while also expanding in ASEAN. This is a significant step in taking the business towards strong and sustainable growth, while evolving the quality of life for people in society and creating sustainability for all stakeholders.”

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, fuels, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

About SCG Packaging PLC (SCGP)

SCGP is a leading multinational consumer packaging solutions provider, offering fiber packaging, consumer and performance packaging, foodservice products, and pulp and paper products. Its solutions encompass a diversity of designing and publishing services that are intended to supplement the operations of business partners and add value to fulfill consumers’ diverse needs. SCGP is committed to lighting up the modern way of life by being the leading company to support customers, consumers, society and the environment to progress and grow sustainably with its manufacturing bases in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, and the USA.

